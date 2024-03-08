Haier Innovations Challenge the Norms Set by Samsung, LG: NS Satish

In the highly competitive world of home appliances, the battle for dominance among leading brands like Haier, Samsung, and LG continues to intensify. Amidst this competition, NS Satish, President of Haier Appliances India, said to The Mobile Indian, “We aim to create unique products in each segment that challenge conventional styles and perceptions.”

He illustrated this with an example of how Haier pioneered introducing the bottom-mounted freezer design for refrigerators in India. This innovative approach stemmed from understanding consumer needs, as research revealed that the freezer compartment was less frequently accessed than the main refrigerator section. By shifting the freezer to the bottom, Haier disrupted traditional refrigerator design conventions, offering a more user-centric solution.

Satish pointed out another example of Haier’s innovative capabilities by highlighting the launch of India’s first glass-door refrigerator. He said, “This product was not only aesthetically pleasing but also had functional advantages like scratch resistance, which made it stand out from its competitors such as LG and Samsung.”

Satish believes that Haier’s success is due to its ability to understand and cater to the specific needs of Indian consumers by delivering products tailored to their preferences.

In celebration of Haier’s 20th anniversary in India, the company has unveiled the Vogue Series, introducing a refreshing take on refrigeration. This series offers customers various colours and designs across different refrigerator configurations, including 2-door convertible, 3-door convertible, side-by-side, top-mount, and bottom-mount options. Satish said, ” Haier is committed to offering consumers choice and versatility in their home appliance selections.”

Additionally, Haier India has launched a new lineup of premium smart convertible refrigerators designed to meet the evolving needs of modern Indian households. Available in configurations such as 2-door side-by-side, 3-door side-by-side, and 4-door side-by-side, these refrigerators provide ample storage space while allowing users to remotely control and monitor temperature settings with ease, enhancing convenience and freshness preservation.