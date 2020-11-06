Advertisement

Exclusive: Indus App Bazaar to be featured in upcoming Micromax smartphones

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : November 06, 2020 3:25 pm

Latest News

CEO of Indus confirms how it is going to feature the Indus App Bazaar in the upcoming Micromax Smartphones.
Advertisement

Indus, a growing and a familiar name in the industry is making its way towards the higher ground. Indus App Bazaar is a home-made app store from Indus that powers Samsung's Galaxy Store. Going forward Indus App Bazaar will also power Micromax's store.

 

In an exclusive interview to The Mobile Indian, Rakesh Deshmukh, the CEO and Co-founder of Indus, said, " We will soon work with Micromax." He didn't reveal the details but hinted about integration related to apps.  

 

In Note 1

Advertisement

 

 

Read More: Micromax In Note 1 vs Redmi Note 9: Rs 500 seperates them

 

Talking about the partnership with Samsung he said, " Samsung's devices have an inbuilt Galaxy Store, which is powered by Indus App Bazaar, contains various apps and acts as an alternative to Google Play Store."

 

Indus App Bazaar on Samsung

 

He added, " A korean company that has established itself as one of the major global smartphone makers, partnering with an Indian startup already throws light on the potential of the Indus App Bazaar and how well it can perform as an optional alternative for Play Store and break the monopoly."

 

The Indus App Store is the first Indian app store to cross 100 million users milestone recently in September. The reasons that might have gone in its favour are no mandatory sign-in through email ID and availability of apps in multiple languages, coupled with AI-based personalisation to ensure a smooth app discovery experience.

 

Back in 2015, an operating system named Indus OS was set up with an aim to break the monopoly of Google. Indus partnered with Micromax to launch its own OS but 3 years later, in 2018, the company shifted its focus to be an App Store, which is today known as Indus App Bazaar. 

 

For developers, the Indus App Bazaar has an easy self-publishing portal. The developers can simply create an account and upload their app/ other collaterals in easy steps. and get insights around app installs, uninstalls, retention rate, device distribution and API integration for easy updates. These features are available for all developers.

Micromax launches In 1B , In Note 1, price starts at Rs 6,999

Micromax In Note 1 vs Redmi Note 9: Rs 500 seperates them

Samsung Galaxy S21 series launch and pre-order information leaked

Unkept Promises: When will OnePlus Settle?

Latest News from Micromax

You might like this

Tags: Micromax Samsung

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

OnePlus 8T receives OxygenOS 11.0.3.4 update with camera and system improvements

Samsung Galaxy M21s launched with 64MP triple rear cameras, 6000mAh battery

5 Reasons That make The iOS 14 Update A Must Have

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

We are soon coming back on Micromax Smartphones: Indus

We are soon coming back on Micromax Smartphones: Indus
Apple iPhone 12: First Impression

Apple iPhone 12: First Impression
Nokia Iconic Phones coming soon, LG Rollable smartphone, Poco M2 Pro Price cut, Galaxy S21

Nokia Iconic Phones coming soon, LG Rollable smartphone, Poco M2 Pro Price cut, Galaxy S21
Micromax In Note 1vs Xiaomi redmi Note 9: Can Micromax displace the Leader?

Micromax In Note 1vs Xiaomi redmi Note 9: Can Micromax displace the Leader?
Micromax IN Smartphones: Should U buy?

Micromax IN Smartphones: Should U buy?
Hotstar Disney Free for select Airtel User, Micromax in , Vivo V20 SE

Hotstar Disney Free for select Airtel User, Micromax in , Vivo V20 SE

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies