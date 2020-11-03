Micromax In Note 1 vs Redmi Note 9: Rs 500 seperates them

Micromax's latest In Note 1 is here to disrupt the market but does it compete well with the famous Redmi Note 9 by the chinese company? Lets have a look.

Micromax has launched the long awaited In Note 1 today in India marking it's comeback in the country. The company’s aim is to disrupt the market with its smartphones at a fairly low price compared to its competitors.

The In Note 1 is competing with Xiaomi's Redmi Note 9 which is already doing well in the market. But will the In Note 1 win the competition against the chinese competitor? Let's have a look.

Display

The In Note 1 has a 6.67-inch FHD+ display whereas the Redmi Note 9 has a 6.53-inch full HD+ display full HD+ with 1080 x2340 pixels resolution.

Both the devices have a similar display so both of them should provide you with similar sharpness and details. The colour accuracy and vibrancy depends on the colour calibration which has been done on each device. But otherwise, the viewing experience will be similar.

Performance

The Redmi Note 9 and In Note 1 are powered by the same MediaTek Helio G85 clocked 2.0Ghz. The Redmi Note 9 has 4GB and 6GB RAM options while the In Note 1 has a single 4GB RAM variant.

Both the phones have 64GB and 128GB storage variants. The Redmi Note 9 runs on MIUI while the In Note 1 runs on Stock Android OS.

The Redmi Note 9 has more variants than the In Note 1 and has more RAM than In Note 1 which is an advantage for Redmi. But the performance of the device will depend on the software optimizations done by both the companies.

Also, software choice is always a personal preference and depends if the consumer likes Stock Android or MIUI. Secondly, Stock Android should be a bit more smoother than MIUI as it is bloatware-free and less skinned.

Cameras

The Redmi Note 9 has a square-shaped quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel Samsung GM1 primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro f/2.4 lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It has a 13-megapixel front camera.

The In Note 1 has a 48MP Quad Camera setup at the back while the other three cameras are the standard 5MP Ultra Wide, 2 MP Macro, and 2MP depth sensors. It will have a 16MP camera on the front for the selfies.

If we compare the on-paper specifications, the Redmi Note 9 has a better wide-angle camera while the In Note 1 has a better selfie cam. But it will always depend on the software optimizations and the hardware used by the companies. We will have to compare both the devices in real life to see which device produces better images.

Battery

The Redmi Note 9 is backed by a 5020mAh battery with 18W fast charging and the Micromax In Note 1 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with the same 18W fast charging included in the box.

Both phones also support reverse charging.

As we can see, the Redmi Note 9 and In Note 1 have identical battery specifications which mean both of them should give you pretty similar usage times. But one may be better than the other as the battery life depends on the usage pattern of every person along with software optimizations that make it better.

Prices

The In Note 1 is priced at Rs 10,999 for 4GB/64GB variant and Rs 12,499 for 4GB/128GB variant.

The Redmi Note 9 on the other hand is priced at Rs 11,499 for 4GB/64GB variant, Rs 12,999 for 4GB/128GB variant and Rs 14,499 for 6GB/128GB variant.

Both the phones have identical specifications but the Redmi Note 9 has a very slight edge over the In Note 1 in the storage department. Otherwise, the new device by Micromax is definitely here to disrupt the market because it provides a better value at a less price than the Redmi Note 9.