Exclusive: Haier to Launch India’s 1st Solar AC Soon

Haier, a leading home appliances brand, is preparing to introduce India’s first Solar Air Conditioner (AC). This innovative product harnesses solar energy for cooling, offering a sustainable alternative to traditional AC units. With rising temperatures and energy demands in India, Haier’s Solar AC aims to reduce carbon emissions and energy costs.

Commenting on the upcoming launch, NS Satish, President of Haier Appliances India, said to The Mobile Indian, ” The Solar AC trials are currently being conducted in 4-5 locations. The product is expected to be available for purchase by July or August.”

When asked about the pricing, he said, ” Discussions about the price are still ongoing, and no final decision has been made yet.”

Solar air conditioners operate by converting sunlight into electricity through solar panels. This electricity powers the air conditioner, enabling it to function without drawing energy from the grid.

The electricity generated by the solar panels can either be used immediately to power the air conditioner or stored in batteries for future use. The user may switch between solar mode and regular electricity as well. By harnessing renewable solar energy, the Solar AC reduces dependency on conventional electricity sources, resulting in lower energy consumption and operational costs.

Satish has claimed that a Solar AC will be as efficient as a regular AC. It remains to be seen how accurate these claims are and how well the ACs will perform once they are available in the market.

Haier has recently launched a new range of air conditioners for users to try out. These include the Super Heavy-Duty air conditioners, which come with Supersonic cooling and Hexa Inverter technology. These advanced features enable up to 65% energy savings and 20 times faster cooling, providing quick relief within just 10 seconds. Additionally, these air conditioners support the Intelli Smart features and Haier Smart App.