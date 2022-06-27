Everything we know about Nothing Phone (1)

After launching the Ear (1) last year, Nothing is all set to make its debut in the smartphone world with Phone (1). Founded by marketing wiz Carl Pei, it is not really a surprise that the smartphone which will be released next month has been making a lot of noise already.

The tech town talks are all revolving around the Phone (1), making it one of the most hyped and awaited phones to be launched so far this year. While Pei has managed to keep the number and specs under wraps, a glimpse of the phone has been shared online. There is still a lot unknown about the Phone (1) but Nothing has been sharing a few details about the device. Here is everything we know about the Nothing Phone (1).

Transparent back:

Following the footsteps of its first product, the Ear (1), Nothing showcased that it will be going down the semi-transparent route for its smartphone as well. The official social media handle of the company recently shared the image of the back of the phone which shows that the phone will have a semi-transparent back, giving a slight sneak peak of the innards of the device.

Led lights on the back:

The Nothing Phone (1) is a design gift that keeps on giving. Apart from the semi-transparent which seems like a looker by itself, Nothing decided to take design matters up by several notches and has also added LED lights on the back of the Phone (1). The back of the smartphone will come with 900 tiny LED lights in a pattern that Nothing calls Glyph. While these LED lights are definitely going to turn heads, Nothing has added some functionality to this flare as well. These LEDs will act like notification lights and will blink in different patterns to highlight different notifications. For instance the phone being wirelessly charged will light up differently and will light up differently if you have any other notifications. The phone will also show your charging status when you are charging it with a cable and will show battery status.

Wireless and reverse charging:

A small video of the phone also revealed that the Nothing Phone (1) will be equipped with both wireless charging and reverse charging feature. This means apart from the traditional cable charging, users will also be able to enjoy the wire-free charging on the device as well. With reverse charging on board, users will also be able to charge their wearables that come with wireless charging support by just placing them on the back of the phone.

Flat sides

The Nothing Phone (1) may be paving its own design path but there are a few look trends that the phone is likely to follow. One of those trends is the flat sides. Flat sides have gained a lot of popularity of late and have become one of the design-must haves in smartphones. The first look of the Nothing Phone (1) revealed that the phone will be coming with the fashion-forward flat sides instead of the good old curved sides, giving it a very trendy look and feel.

Two cameras:

While the complete look of the Nothing Phone (1) is yet to be seen, a look at the back was enough to give-away the fact that the phone will be coming with a dual primary camera setup. In a world where smartphones are coming with more and more cameras by the day, the fact that Nothing chose to go with a dual camera setup with its first smartphone is actually a bold move. The set up along with the flat sides also prompted a lot of people to call the phone iPhone-inspired but we think in terms of originality Nothing Phone (1) is on pretty strong ground.

Snapdragon 700-series chip expected to run the show:

The Nothing Phone (1) is expected to be a mid-range smartphone. Carl Pei had earlier spilled that the phone will be coming with a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset but had not talked about the specifics of the chipset. Recently a number of reports suggested that the phone will be running on a 700 series Snapdragon chipset which makes sense considering the phone is not going to be flagship.

Software and security updates:

The Nothing Phone (1) will be running on the brand’s OS, NothingOS based on Android 12. Carl Pei has been teasing the world with sneak peaks of the OS all of which disclosed that the NothingOS will be coming with unique aesthetics and will focus on bringing in some productive new features. Along with a new skin, the brand has also promised that the phone will offer three years of software updates and four years of security updates, which can turn out to be a major plus point.