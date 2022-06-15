Nothing Phone (1) design revealed officially ahead of July 12 launch

Nothing is all set to debut in the smartphone market next month with the Phone (1) and it claims to shake things up in the industry with a unique product. The first proof backing this claim has now been made official by the company where it has revealed the design of the Nothing Phone (1) and it is unlike anything we have seen before.

The Nothing Phone (1) was already confirmed to sport a flat frame design when it gave away the first look but now, the whole back panel of the smartphone has been unveiled. As expected, it picks up some traits from Nothing’s first product, the ear (1), including a transparent design. One can also observe the curved circuits that are visible. It also seems to have multiple textures at the back.

It has a dual camera setup at the back, accompanies by an LED flash. The nothing branding sits at the bottom left while one can also notice a small toggle at bottom right corner. Then there’s big wireless charging coil which sits at the centre. The White glowing strips are expected to be LED lights that could glow in the dark for various notifications such as an incoming call. One can also notice three screws at the top area that are added to enhance the overall look of the device.

As for other recent news, Nothing has also confirmed that every Nothing phone (1) sold in India will be manufactured locally. It also confirmed that the company is expanding its customer support in the region for the upcoming Nothing Phone (1).

Nothing will be opening 270+ authorised service centres in more than 250 cities and offer “year-round support via the Nothing India channels”. The Nothing Phone (1) is set to launch in India on July 12 at 8:30PM IST. It will be available exclusively via Flipkart for purchase.