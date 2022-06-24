How to pre-order Nothing Phone (1) in India?

Nothing Phone (1) launch is just a couple of weeks away and the brand has started sending out pre-order links to its private community members. However, as was confirmed before, the company is opting for an invite system for other people who want to buy the smartphone. Starting today, people can sign up and get on the waitlist to get the pre-order pass of the Nothing Phone (1) in India. Here’s how the whole process works:

Stage 1: Secure phone (1) Starting today (24 June), Nothing’s private community members will get the invitation to get a pre-order pass. Users will be notified when they receive the invitation. Post this, they can head to Flipkart to secure their place by paying a refundable Rs 2,000 deposit. This can be done before 30 June, 2022. This step also unlocks a special-offer on phone (1) accessory and exclusive pre-order offers.



Read More: Dear Nothing, give us something to talk about

Stage 2: Confirm Order on 12 July Post the launch of Nothing phone (1), users can log on to Flipkart to select their choice of phone (1) variant, choose special offers for Nothing accessories and make the full payment. The initial deposit of Rs 2,000 will be automatically deducted from the final price. Please note: Users must confirm the order within 7 days.



For those who aren’t a part of the private community, they can too participate by signing up on nothing.tech to get on the waitlist via their account. Nothing says that Non-community members can view their position on the waitlist and even move up the queue, by referring their friends and family. Apart from this, Nothing also notes that the pass only guarantees your access to pre-order phone (1), but it’s not the actual pre-order itself.