Eufy RoboVac 35C launched in India

Eufy by Anker today announced the launch of the Eufy RoboVac 35C vacuum cleaner in India. The Robotic Vacuum Cleaner features WiFi connectivity, improved suction, a large dustbin container, and quieter functionality.

At Rs 14,999, the Robotic Vaccum cleaner is available with 12 months warranty on Flipkart. The Robovac 35C comes with a 3-point cleaning system. Its strong suction with Boost IQ Technology sucks up dirt and dust with 1500Pa of suction power.

RoboVac 35C Features

With WiFi built-in, the cleaning needs of the user can be managed from the smartphone. The vacuum cleaner combines a dual-layer, triple filter, and one high-performance filter. This vacuum cleaner also comes with Multiple cleaning modes and an auto-clean scheduling feature.

RoboVac 35C Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

“RoboVac cleans with the equivalent sound of an operating microwave and has been reduced to only 2.85” tall to clean under low-hanging furniture with ease”, says the company. The RoboVac 35C also has unique drop-sensing technology and dual hall sensors. Because of this, the user doesn’t have to worry while the vacuum cleaner works.

This vacuum cleaner also has an anti-scratch material for protection. As the vacuum cleaner finishes cleaning or has less battery, it goes back to its charging base. In addition, it connects itself automatically with no assistance required.

Robovac 35C is also controllable through the EufyHome app, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant. These voice control services accomplish the vacuuming needs with zero effort, per Anker.

The company launched the Robovac G30 Hybrid Vacuum cleaner in India last month. Eufy’s G30 Hybrid brings together vacuuming and wet mopping capabilities in one modestly designed robot. The product comes with a 12-month warranty and is an Amazon India exclusive. This vacuum cleaner costs Rs 23,999.

The robotic cleaner sets the Boundary Strips that allow the user to exclude the areas to clean. The device uses specialized dual-Hall Sensors to detect the Boundary Strips you set. Robovac G30 runs on the second-gen of BoostIQ technology. It automatically optimizes 2000pa suction power according to the type of floor it’s cleaning or how much dirt it detects.