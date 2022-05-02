Eufy by Anker to launch Robovac G20 Hybrid this month in India

Eufy by Anker, known for its smart cleaning solutions, shall announce its most advanced version of Robotic vacuum cleaner in India soon. The brand will launch ‘Robovac G20 Hybrid’ by mid of this month.

In India, Eufy offers a robust range of robotic vacuum systems, including the RoboVac G10, G30, and 35C. Since Covid19, the firm has had rapid expansion in India. The company’s revenue has increased by double under its Eufy range, owing to a surge in sales of robotic vacuum cleaners.

RoboVac G20 Hybrid shall come with 2 in 1 sweep and mop feature along with the smart navigation. The product shall be available with leading retail stores along with e-commerce platforms.

Robovac G20 Hybrid Features

The new vacuum cleaner will include Eufy’s signature Boost IQ technology, which will provide increased suction power to get a higher degree of cleanliness. Eufy RoboVac will come with many sophisticated controls, built for a smarter life, and will operate with little noise. Further, the smart controls include – smart navigation, AI Map 2.0 Technology, no-go zones, multi-floor mapping, and more. Because of its voice-activated control, it is compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa as well.

Speaking on the upcoming launch, Gopal Jeyaraj – Country Head, Anker Innovations said, “After seeing the previous response, we are enthusiastic for the future introduction of our Robovacs. The products are a one-time investment for every Indian household.”

The company launched Robovac G30 Hybrid in India last year. With smart navigation, app control, and Amazon Alexa/ Google Assistant voice-command support, the robotic cleaner is priced for Rs 23,999. The product comes with a 12 month warranty and is an Amazon India exclusive.

Eufy’s G30 Hybrid brings together vacuuming and wet mopping capabilities in one modestly designed robot. It also includes disposable and reusable mop cloths for complete cleaning freedom.