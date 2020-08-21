Epic Games to Host a Fortnite tournament on August 23

Players who compete in this tournament will also have a chance to win non-Apple products like an Alienware laptop, an OnePlus 8, a PlayStation 4 Pro, an Xbox One X, a Galaxy Tab S7, or a Nintendo Switch.

Epic Games, after filing a lawsuit against Apple that the tech giant is now trying to terminate its developer account by August 28, will be hosting a free Fortnite tournament to promote #FreeFortnite hashtag and encourage its users to switch between platforms to continue enjoying Fortnite.

The company, in a tweet, said "All of your friends. Fabulous prizes. And one bad apple. We're dropping the #FreeFortnite Cup on August 23." Players who compete in this tournament will also have a chance to win non-Apple products like an Alienware laptop, an OnePlus 8, a PlayStation 4 Pro, an Xbox One X, a Galaxy Tab S7, or a Nintendo Switch.

Apart from that, every user who participates in the tournament will also win an in-game skin that was featured in Fortnite's parody video of Apple's 1984 television ad.

The gaming giant also said, "If you are left behind on iOS after the Chapter 2 - Season 4 launch, the party continues on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, Mac, GeForce Now, and through both the Epic Games App at epicgames.com and the Samsung Galaxy Store. Join the fight against @AppStore on social with #FreeFortnite."

Epic sued both Apple and Google for violating the companies' in-app payment guidelines. It looks like the problems that Google had have been settled, but, it continues to target Apple.

Fortnite is one of the biggest battle royale game with more than 350 million players worldwide.

To Participate in the tournament one has to navigate to the in-game Compete tab to see when the event starts for your region and during the scheduled time, you can drop into the tournament by selecting the #FreeFortnite Cup Playlist.