Dyson V15 Detect Cord-free Vacuum Cleaner launched for Rs 62,900

Dyson has launched a new vacuum cleaner, the V15 Detect Cord-Free to its portfolio in India today. The new vacuum cleaner comes with features like laser dust detection, up to 60 minutes of fade-free suction, and a five-stage filtration system. Let us see the pricing and specifications details of the new vacuum cleaner.

Pricing and Availability

Dyson V15 Detect is priced at Rs 65,900. The device is available for purchase via Amazon, the Dyson website, and Dyson Demo stores. The vacuum cleaner comes in three colour options – Iron, Nickel, and Yellow.

Dyson V15 Detect Features and Specifications

The Dyson V15 Detect Cord-free vacuum cleaner is said to offer up to 60 minutes of powerful fade-free suction. It also offers an advanced five-stage filtration system that captures up to 99.99 per cent of particles as small as 0.3 microns.

ALSO READ: Dyson V12 Detect Slim Review: Deep Cleaning with style

Further, the new vacuum cleaner also sports a Dyson Hyperdymium motor which is said to be able to generate up to 240 watts of suction.

The Dyson V15 Detect also comes with de-tangling technology, allowing it to pick up long hair and pet hair with an anti-tangle conical brush bar. The device comes with laser dust detection feature which uses an angled green laser integrated into a cleaner head to reveal microscopic dust particles that can’t be seen by the naked eye.

The company claims that is equipped with an acoustic piezo sensor. This will help people keep track of the dust detected and get the details like how much dust has been removed. Additionally, Dyson 15 Detect comes with Digital Motorbar cleaner head with hair removal vanes. The company says it has a new brush bar technology and is designed to tackle all hair types be it humans, dogs or cats.