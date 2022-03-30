Dyson V12 Detect Slim Review: Deep Cleaning with style

Dyson recently launched V12 Detect Slim cord-free vacuum cleaner in India. It is priced slightly over the previous model V11 Absolute Pro but the company claims it is the most advanced small-sized vacuum. The V12 Detect Slim has an MRP of INR 58,900 and is available for purchase at INR 55, 800 on Dyson’s official website.

With the new vacuum cleaner Dyson aims to make cleaning more user-friendly with new features like laser sensors that detect dust particles that are fine and a piezo sensor that examines and counts dust particles that are being pulled up in real-time.

So, will new additions in the V12 Detect Slim make an impact? Let’s find out in our review of the Dyson V12 Detect Slim.

Dyson V12 Design and attachments

The primary focus of this version has been to make the V12 more user-friendly. It’s noticeably smaller and less heavy than prior-gen V11 Absolute Pro. The body’s main weight is 1.5 kilograms, and with the cleaning and wand heads on the weight is still under 2.5 kilograms. What it means is the V12 is very comfortable to use and hold for long periods of time.

The body of the cleaner is still designed like a Sci-Fi gadget, however, it has replaced the on/ off switch with a one-touch button, which is also more user-friendly.

The device has a circular LCD display at the back, with just one button to change the performance mode.

The bin is of 0.35 L capacity. You can easily empty the dust using a clip located at the bottom. The bin has a marker on the lid that lets users know it’s empty. And should the bin overflow while you’re cleaning, you’ll get an alert to clear it. You may also take it off and wash the bin.

The cleaner also comes with an enclosed filtration system of five layers to catch dust particles prior to the air escaping out of the back.

Here are the attachments you will find inside the box:

The fluffy cleaning head is laser-focused. (Motorized) is suitable for floors with hard surfaces

The hair screw (motorized) Effectively collects hair, ideal to clean car seats, mattress upholstery, and car seats.

A stiff dust brush with stubborn nylon bristles. Helps to lift dirt from mats for floors, and interiors of cars.

706 mm rod (wand)

Combi tool – features bristles of nylon with soft bristles that it is able to quickly switch between cleaning and dusting. Ideal for dusting walls and the edges of ledges.

Crevice tool to clean crevices that are difficult to reach.

Soft dusting brush, perfect for dusting furniture or tabletops.

The wall dock comes with a wand clip and charger adapter

Dyson V12 Performance

The Hyperdymium motor of the V12 Detect Slim has 11 “Root Cyclone” chambers opposed to the 14 chambers of the V11 Absolute Pro, however, the 11 chambers are able to produce 150 air suction watts, which is substantially more than you’d find in traditional vacuum cleaners.

It comes with three power modes that can be switched between Eco, Auto/ Med and Boost.

In the Boost mode, can be used for stubborn dust, sofas and carpets to get deep cleaning but it consumes a lot of battery. The basic Eco mode is light cleaning which involves dusting and cleaning tabletops and racks. The auto mode is the one which, I guess will be used by the maximum number of people. Depending on the dust it automatically detects what kind of suction power is needed and adjusts the suction power automatically. I was pretty happy with its performance and never faced any issue.

Laser Detect:

There are quite a few add on the V12 Detect Slim. The most prominent one is a laser attached to the soft cleaning head that has an angled laser light that is class 1 (certified to be safe for use). It works well in low light when the laser beam is clearly visible and highlights dust particles that are on the floor that are normally invisible to the naked eye. But do keep in mind in bright sunlight it will not be visible. Initially I thought it was a gimmicky feature but when I regularly started using the feature I was impressed by its utility.

Dyson V12 piezo sensor data

The second add on is Piezo sensor will measure and detect dust particles. I am not sure if user will look at the size of dust particles regularly but if it gives an option of a measurable number to check if cleaning was heavy or light.

It would be really helpful the data collected is shown on the app so users can analyse it further for managing their cleaning needs. Having said that this sensor helps in assisting V12 Detect slim optimize cleaning in auto mode by analyzing the information and adjusting the suction power. Another add on, the conical-shaped brush is unique which helps pet hair go into the trash and works as showcased.

Here we must also clarify that Dyson V12 Detect Slim doesn’t support wet cleaning.

Dyson V12 Detect Slim: Battery Life

Dyson V12 Slim Detect takes around 3 .5 hours to fully charge. You can check the battery’s percentage when you press the buttons on the LCD screen when the cleaner is connected. When the cleaner is operating it will show the timer for what time the battery is expected to be able to last so that you are able to schedule your time in a way that is suitable for your needs.

In auto-mode, the battery of the V12 Detect lasts around 40 minutes and in boost mode around 30 min. In the Eco mode, one can expect a run time of around one hour.

Dyson includes the charging dock station together with V12 Detect Slim which can be mounted on the wall.