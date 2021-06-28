Dyson Omni-Glide Vacuum Cleaner Launched in India

Dyson has today expanded its vacuum cleaner category in India, unveils a brand new way to clean hard floors with Dyson Omni-glide.

It is priced at Rs 34,900 and is available on Amzon, Flipkart and company’s website.

As per the company, The vacuum cleaner has been engineered with an in-line format, with the separation system, the motor and filter. It handles all aligned to enable the machine to lie flat to the floor and clean in tight spaces, such as under a sofa or between furniture.

The new vacuum cleaner features a Dyson Hyperdymium motor rearranged in-line but can still achieve no loss of suction and spins at up to 105,000rpm. Dyson engineers have also maintained the Dyson five-stage filtration proprietary technology, even in this compact format, which ensures the machine can efficiently suck up fine dust hidden in those hard to reach places and capture 99.99% of particles as small as 0.3 microns and expelling cleaner air.

The Dyson Omni-glide vacuum cleaner also comes with three tools – for cleaning up high, down low and anywhere in between. These tools include a mini motorised tool to tackle hair and ground-in dirt, a worktop tool and a combination tool.

The Dyson Omni-glide is the first omnidirectional Fluffy cleaner head that floats on four 360° stabilising casters that allow it to move effortlessly in all directions and into tight spaces.

The straight, slim bin has an ejection mechanism with a rotary catch, to drive out dust in one smooth action. A silicone collar wipes down the mesh shroud to drive out dust without dirtying your hands. It has a power button instead of the classic trigger, meaning users can swap hands while navigating obstacles, making cleaning that bit easier.