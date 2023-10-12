Duolingo adds support for Math and Music subjects: Know details

Duolingo, one of the world’s leading mobile learning platforms, has expanded its portfolio with two new subjects including Music and Math. The announcement was made at Duocon, the largest free global event at the intersection of language, learning, and technology. Aside from this, DuoRadio was also announced, which offers dynamic, podcast-style audio lessons in select language courses.

Music, Math courses on DuoLingo app

During a headline talk, Severin Hacker, co-founder and CTO, dived into the company’s expansion into Math and Music subjects. The Math course will include advanced real-world math skills, including calculating tips and hourly wage, to sharpen adult learners’ mental math.

Then there’s the new Music course that follows the same gamified approach of teaching lessons. Instead of watching lengthy videos or reading long-form text to get explanations of musical concepts, users will be able to learn through interacting with game-like exercises that keep you focused and engaged.

Using an on-screen keyboard, users will be tasked with finding notes on that keyboard and then on a staff. Throughout a lesson, you gain playing, sight reading, and listening skills, and eventually, put your knowledge to the test by playing full-length songs.

A couple of more features were announced for the DuoLingo app, including DuoRadio, that provides dynamic, podcast-style audio lessons in select language courses. Then there’s a new tool for learning the unique writing systems of Japanese and Mandarin, some of the fastest-growing languages on the app.

Next is “Adventures”, a new mini-game where learners play as Duolingo characters and put their language skills to the test in interactive scenarios. Lastly, there’s a new season of The Duolingo French Podcast, hosted by Oscar-winning actress Ariana DeBose, who tells the untold story of 1920s dance icon Josephine Baker—who was also a spy for the French Resistance.