WhatsApp Beta on Android receives a fresh coat of paint

WhatsApp is one of the most used chatting applications worldwide and it is often updated with new features which users can take advantage of. With the latest beta update of WhatsApp on Android, the App has received a major revamp in terms of design. So here’s what’s new with the latest WhatsApp beta update.

As spotted by WABetaInfo, the new beta update has redesigned the user interface of WhatsApp on Android. It features new icons, such as for camera, attachments, etc., for a more modern experience. In addition, WhatsApp is also updating the predominant theme colour for both light and dark modes with a new green colour. When dark mode is enabled, the shade of the background colour is now lighter.

The green colour used across the app has more contrast to it, along with a fresh colour look for chat bubbles and the floating action button. The same new user interface is also available to select users on WhatsApp Business Beta. Even individuals who are on WhatsApp Beta may or may not receive the new UI right away as it is available only to a select number of users.

Another major update coming to WhatsApp in the upcoming days or weeks, is the addition of an AI chatbot called Meta AI. Meta AI is Meta’s conversational assistant based on Llama 2 and the company’s latest large language model (LLM) research. In text-based chats, Meta AI has access to real-time information through Meta’s search partnership with Bing and offers a tool for image generation.

Furthermore, Meta recently also announced new AI stickers coming to WhatsApp, that enable you to generate customised stickers for your chats and stories. This new feature will be rolling out to select English-language users in WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram, and Facebook Stories later this month.