Dolby On now supports live streaming on Android

Dolby earlier this year introduced its music and video recording application, Dolby On, in India. Now, the company has added a new feature to the application.

With this, Android users can easily live-streaming from the application. The feature is already available for iOS users. In order to live-stream from the app users need to follow these steps. First, one needs to go to Twitch integration and RTMP (real-time messaging protocol). The latter helps to live-stream on platforms like YouTube, Vimeo etc. Users need to choose a custom URL as the connection option and then copy and paste the platform's streaming key and RTMP link. Users then simply go live right from the Dolby On application.

Coming to key features of Dolby On, the app claims to record live sound and video with a suite of automatic studio effects. The app uses advanced Dolby audio processing to capture high-quality audio with a simple click of a button. Dolby On analyzes your music and automatically applies just the right touch of EQ, compression, noise reduction, stereo widening, and more. It also helps in fade in/out, de-essing and more. The app shapes the sound with Dolby unique dynamic EQ and stereo widening for tone and space.

The app also allows to record and export in lossless audio. Moving on, one can customise the audio and video recording with audio effects and audio editor. It features six custom-designed sound styles to apply to one’s music recording. One can also use an external mic to record sound through the app. It also provides animated cover art so that one can directly share audio tracks directly to social media or SoundCloud.





