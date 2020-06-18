Advertisement

Dolby On now supports live streaming on Android

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : June 18, 2020 2:45 pm

Latest News

With this, Android users can easily live-streaming from the application.
Advertisement

Dolby earlier this year introduced its music and video recording application, Dolby On, in India. Now, the company has added a new feature to the application. 

 

With this, Android users can easily live-streaming from the application. The feature is already available for iOS users. In order to live-stream from the app users need to follow these steps. First, one needs to go to Twitch integration and RTMP (real-time messaging protocol). The latter helps to live-stream on platforms like YouTube, Vimeo etc. Users need to choose a custom URL as the connection option and then copy and paste the platform's streaming key and RTMP link. Users then simply go live right from the Dolby On application. 

 

Coming to key features of Dolby On, the app claims to record live sound and video with a suite of automatic studio effects. The app uses advanced Dolby audio processing to capture high-quality audio with a simple click of a button. Dolby On analyzes your music and automatically applies just the right touch of EQ, compression, noise reduction, stereo widening, and more. It also helps in fade in/out, de-essing and more. The app shapes the sound with Dolby unique dynamic EQ and stereo widening for tone and space.

 

Advertisement

The app also allows to record and export in lossless audio. Moving on, one can customise the audio and video recording with audio effects and audio editor. It features six custom-designed sound styles to apply to one’s music recording. One can also use an external mic to record sound through the app. It also provides animated cover art so that one can directly share audio tracks directly to social media or SoundCloud.



 

Dolby On app for recording studio-quality sound launching in India

Latest News from

You might like this

Tags: Dolby On Dolby On android app Dolby On android live-streaming Dolby India Dolby

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

SonyLIV Premium subscription prices increased in India, adds new look and content

Twitter introduces new voice tweets for its users

Zoom to offer end-to-end encryption for all its users

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Nokia can challenge any brand, Techno Spark Power 2, Acer One 14 laptop

Nokia can challenge any brand, Techno Spark Power 2, Acer One 14 laptop
Asus Rog 3 Leak, Motorola One Fusion+ launch, Nokia 5310 price, Realme X3 update and more

Asus Rog 3 Leak, Motorola One Fusion+ launch, Nokia 5310 price, Realme X3 update and more
Nokia 5310 1st Impression

Nokia 5310 1st Impression
Say Namaste: We are here to Stay

Say Namaste: We are here to Stay
Samsung Galaxy A21s launch, Airtel bank Offer, Tecno Spark Power 2 price,

Samsung Galaxy A21s launch, Airtel bank Offer, Tecno Spark Power 2 price,
Karbonn to launch smartphones and Smart watch

Karbonn to launch smartphones and Smart watch

Latest Picture Story

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies