Dog’s day out, Blue Bird replaced by Doge

In a surprising turn of events, social media giant Twitter has replaced its iconic blue bird logo with the popular Doge meme. The change was confirmed by CEO Elon Musk, who acquired the company for $44 billion last year. Check out details about this bizarre development.

Twitter’s Blue Bird Logo Replaced by Doge Meme

The new Twitter logo features the Shiba Inu dog, also the Dogecoin cryptocurrency logo. Interestingly, the change is only visible on Twitter’s web version and not on the app. The move has been met with mixed reactions from the Twitterverse, with some users praising the decision while others disapproving.

Elon Musk Confirms the Change

Elon Musk has been making several changes at Twitter since he took over the company and confirmed the change on his Twitter account. He first tweeted a meme of a police officer checking a document, while Doge says it’s an old photo. He later shared a screenshot of a conversation with a Twitter user before taking over the company, where the user suggested replacing the blue bird logo with Doge.

Surge in Dogecoin Value

As per market reports, Dogecoin increased by almost 30% after Twitter changed its homepage logo to the dog meme. This indicates that the meme has a significant influence on the cryptocurrency market.

Interestingly, Elon Musk is currently facing a lawsuit filed by investors who allege that he manipulated the value of Dogecoin. This cryptocurrency uses the popular meme to the detriment of other investors. Despite this legal controversy, Twitter has replaced its classic blue bird logo with the Doge meme just two days after April Fools’ Day.

Read More:

Twitter Blue subscription service in India launched with different pricing for web and mobile

Post Elon, here’s a list of prominent people who have quit Twitter

Dogecoin Developer quits due to stress

Twitter Ends Verified Program

Besides replacing its logo with the Doge meme, Twitter has also discontinued its old verified program. Unfortunately, this means users must pay $8 monthly to get the coveted blue checkmarks. Additionally, the verified checkmark was removed from the New York Times’ Twitter page after the company declined to pay for it. Elon Musk responded, “They voluntarily did exactly what I wanted them to do.”

They voluntarily did exactly what I wanted them to do pic.twitter.com/MqOSLaXk7l — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 3, 2023

Replacing Twitter’s classic blue bird logo with the Doge meme has caused a stir on the platform. While some users welcome the change, others find it weird. Only time will tell if the change will be permanent or if Twitter will revert to its old logo.