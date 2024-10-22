Do Not Install Android 15 on Pixel 6 Devices Just Yet

Google released Android 15 to eligible Pixel devices last week but it seems like the update has hit a rough patch, specifically for Pixel 6 users. According to reports online, Android 15 on Pixel 6 devices is bricking the smartphones, rendering them useless. Here’s what you should know about the situation.

A couple of users on Reddit have posted that their Pixel 6 phones died as soon as they enabled the Private Space feature. One user, GegoByte, reported that their device became bricked right after launching an app within Private Space. Meanwhile, another user, Homer_95, experienced their device shutting down unexpectedly during regular use, despite having plenty of battery left.

Both users described their Pixel 6 devices as “completely dead.” Usual troubleshooting steps, such as holding the Power and Volume Down buttons or connecting the device to a computer, have proven ineffective for the users. If that wasn’t enough, two more users have reported their Pixel 6 devices randomly bricking after the update, leaving the exact cause of issue still uncertain.

This isn’t the first time this is happening, as Pixel 6 devices have been a home to such severe issues in the past as well, that too after updating to a major Android version. Innthe past, the Android 14 update caused some users to lose access to their storage, and earlier this year, factory resets rendered many Pixel 6 devices unresponsive.

While such issues may seem uncommon, they could still affect your device which could be a hassle if you do not have a backup phone with you. As a result, we would suggest you to not install Android 15 on Pixel 6 devices just yet, at least until Google acknowledges the issue and provides an update to resolve it.