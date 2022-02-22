Dizo Wireless Power Neckband Earbuds launched in India

The Audio accessories manufacturer Dizo has launched yet another product under its Neckband series of earbuds, called Dizo Wireless Power. These earbuds are IPX4 water resistant and also support Magnetic connection. Furthermore, these earbuds are a slightly improved version of Dizo Wireless earbuds that were launched last year in July.

The Dizo Wireless Power will be available for purchase via Flipkart and will be sold for Rs 999 from February 25 as a part of an introductory offer. Subsequently, the price will revert to its original, which is Rs 1,399. It is available in three colours including Violet, Green and Black.

As for the features, the Dizo Wireless Power neckband feature an 11.2mm Bass Boost Driver and come with Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity. For battery life, Dizo promises a playback time of up to 18 hours. One can charge the earbuds using a Type-C port and a 10 minute charge is claimed to provide a playback time of up to 2 hours.

Furthermore, Dizo Wireless Power comes with a unique Power Hive texture. Moreover, the automatic rebound property of the memory metal inside the neckband makes it impervious to accidental twists and turns, claims Dizo. As the earbuds support Instant Magnetic Connection, one can clip them together to power off and save battery and separate them to continue the track or directly answer a call. They also have IPX4 water resistance.

Using the game mode, the latency can be reduced by 50% up to 88ms. The earbuds support ENC for clearer calls, and have smart controls using a single button which can be pressed once to Play/Pause music, double press to skip to next track, and more. Finally, the earbuds can be customized using the Realme Link app.