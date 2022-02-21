Lava launches Probuds N3 in India with IPX4 water resistance

Lava has announced the launch of its latest neckband, Probuds N3. This neckband comes with an array of advanced features like dual device connectivity, quick charging and voice assistance. Weighing just 25 grams, the neckband provides powerful sound with extreme precision and increased bass capability, claims the company.

Available in two colour variants – Midnight Black and Royal Blue, Lava Probuds N3 is currently available online on Lava e-store and Amazon. Users can purchase the neckband at a special introductory price of Rs 799 till 28th February, post which, the neckband will be sold at Rs 999.

Lava Probuds N3 Specifications

Lava’s new accessory comes with a sturdy body and metal buds which makes it durable, and comfortable to use. The neckband is ergonomically designed to fit every ear contour with its in-ear infinity plugs. Along with the secure fit, the magnetic locks on the Probuds N3 ensures a secure fit and sit comfortably around their neck.

Read More: Exlcusive – Lava’s next 5G phone spotted

When it comes to performance, Lava Probuds N3 draws power from its 110 mAh battery which provides 9 hours of non-stop playback and up to 47 hours of standby time in a single charge.

The Probuds N3 are rated IPX4 for sweat resistance, so it can be worn while running and other intense workout or outdoor sessions. It features simplified button controls on the neckband that can be used to control music, attend calls and activate voice assistants like Google and Siri. Furthermore, the device features a micro USB charging port for charging and comes with 1 year warranty.