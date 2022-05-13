Dizo Wireless Power I Neckband, Watch 2 Sports I launched in India

Realme’s sub-brand Dizo has launched two new products in the Indian market including the Wireless Power I Neckband earbuds and the Watch 2 Sports I. The products are aimed at the offline market. The earbuds come with an 18-hour playback time while the watch comes with a runtime of up to 10 days.

The Dizo Wireless Power I is priced at Rs 1499. The neckband earbuds will be available in Classic Black, Yellow Black, and Deep Blue colours. They will go on sale on June 02, 2022.

The DIZO Watch 2 Sports I comes with a price tag of Rs 2599. The watch comes in Classic Black, Silver Grey, and Passion Pink colours. The watch is already available in India via offline retailers.

Dizo Wireless Power I Specifications

As for the features, the Dizo Wireless Power I neckband feature an 11.2mm Bass Boost Driver and come with Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity. Dizo promises a playback time of up to 18 hours for battery life. One can charge the earbuds using a Type-C port and a 10-minute charge is claimed to provide a playback time of up to 2 hours.

Furthermore, Dizo Wireless Power comes with a unique Power Hive texture. Moreover, the automatic rebound property of the memory metal inside the neckband makes it impervious to accidental twists and turns, claims Dizo. As the earbuds support Instant Magnetic Connection, one can clip them together to power off and save battery and separate them to continue the track or directly answer a call. They also have IPX4 water resistance.

Using the game mode, the latency can be reduced by 50% up to 88ms. In addition, the earbuds support ENC for clearer calls, and have smart controls using a single button which can be pressed once to Play/Pause music, double press to skip to next track, and more. Finally, the earbuds can be customized using the Realme Link app.

Dizo Watch 2 Sports I Specifications

Dizo Watch 2 Sports I features a 1.69-inch full touchscreen display with 600 nits of peak brightness and a resolution of 240×280 pixels. In addition, there will be over 150 watch faces for customization.

The smartwatch comes with over 110 indoor as well as outdoor sports modes including walking, running, swimming, and others. The Dizo Watch 2 Sports pairs with the Dizo app available on the Google Play store and App Store.

In addition, the watch comes packed with health and fitness monitoring features such as a heart rate tracker, SpO2 sensor, and more. Further, the watch will also offer sleep tracking, and menstrual cycle tracking. All activities including steps taken, distance covered, calories burnt, etc. are also intelligently tracked, recorded and synced on the Dizo App, which can be downloaded from play store and App store.

Besides, the wearable comes with 5ATM water resistance which means it can survive 50 metres below water for 30 minutes. In addition, the watch packs a 260mAh battery that claims to last for up to 10 days on a single charge.