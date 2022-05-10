Dizo Wireless Dash Neckband launching in India on May 17

After launching the Dizo Wireless Power, Realme sub-brand Dizo is gearing up to launch new pair of neckband-style earphones in the Indian market soon. Dubbed as Dizo Wireless Dash, the earphones will launch in the country on May 17.

Dizo has officially confirmed the launch date of the earphones via a tweet. The tweet reveals that the upcoming earphones are scheduled to launch on May 17 at 12PM IST.

Ahead of the launch, the product is also listed on Flipkart with a “Notify Me” button. This confirms that the upcoming earphones will be available on the e-commerce portal.

As per the Flipkart listing, the Dizo Wireless Dash neckband earphones will be available in three colour variants in the Indian market. They will be Black, Blue and Green colours.

Dizo Wireless Dash Specifications

The neckband earphones will come with 11.2m audio driver based on the Bass Boost+ algorithm. They will also come with latest Bluetooth connectivity support. In addition, the company claims that the new Dizo Wireless Dash will come with 30 hours of music playback on a full charge. It will have a USB Type-C port for fast charging.

Further, it will come with DIZO’s first Blink Charge feature, which helps the earphones give you 10 hours of music playback with just 10 mins of charge.

Last month, Dizo Watch S smartwatch was launched for Rs 2,299. Dizo Watch S features a 1.57-inch full touchscreen LCD display with 550 nits of peak brightness and a resolution of 200×320 pixels. In addition, there will be over 150 watch faces for customization.

The smartwatch comes with over 110 indoor as well as outdoor sports modes. The watch has Bluetooth v5.0 support. It is compatible with devices running on at least Android 5.0 or iOS 9.0.

Besides, the wearable comes in an IP68-certified build that is claimed to have dust and water resistance. The watch packs a 200mAh battery that claims to last for up to 10 days on a single charge.