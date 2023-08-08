Dixon to Manufacture Infinix Laptops in India? A Step Towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat

Dixon Technologies is in discussions to manufacture laptops for Infinix in India. This partnership has the potential to be a major accomplishment for the Indian government’s “Make in India” and “Self-Reliant India” campaigns.

Sources familiar with the situation have informed The Mobile Indian that Dixon and Infinix are in advanced discussions to produce Infinix-branded laptops in India. One source stated that the deal could be finalized by mid-September 2023. Currently, Infix imports its laptops from China.

In December 2021, Infinix, a Chinese smartphone manufacturer under Transsion Holdings, entered the Indian laptop market by releasing the INBook X1 series laptop. This laptop boasted of the latest Windows 11 intel core and were launched in three processor variants: i3 (8GB + 256GB), i5 (8GB + 512GB), and i7 (16GB + 512GB). These laptops came with an introductory price tag of ₹35,999 for i3, ₹45,999 for i5, and ₹55,999 for i7.

Related News:

Exclusive: New Infinix Zero series smartphone launching next month, along with TV and Laptop

Infinix GT 10 Pro Initial Impressions: The ideal gaming smartphone?

This development is important, especially considering the recent government mandate that requires the procurement of an import license for computing devices like laptops, tablets, all-in-one PCs, and servers. Interestingly, the deadline for obtaining this license has been extended by three months to November 1, 2023 to provide companies with some relief during the upcoming festive season.

Dixon Technologies, leading home-grown design-focused solutions and electonic manufacturing company, has been making waves in the consumer electronics space. Known for its high-tech manufacturing capabilities and innovative solutions, Dixon has been a significant player in contributing to India’s electronics manufacturing landscape.

The partnership with Dixon will allow Infinix to leverage local manufacturing capabilities to meet the demands of the growing Indian market.

The expected agreement between Dixon and Infinix to manufacture laptops locally signifies a shift towards enhancing the domestic production of electronic gadgets in India. This aligns perfectly with the government’s vision to promote local manufacturing and reduce dependency on imports.

As and when it happens, the initiative will align with the government’s goal of making India a global manufacturing hub. The support and incentives provided under schemes like PLI (Production Linked Incentive) will likely further boost this partnership.

Moreover, this collaboration can be seen as a precedent for future partnerships between Indian manufacturing companies and global laptop brands. It highlights the potential of Indian companies to engage in large-scale, high-quality production.