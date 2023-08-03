Infinix GT 10 Pro Initial Impressions: The ideal gaming smartphone?

Infinix is one of those brands that is slowly making inroads to the enthusiastic smartphone market in India, and the brand’s next step towards making its presence felt is the Infinix GT 10 Pro, which is being marketed as a gaming phone. However, unlike most other gaming phones, Infinix isn’t relying on top-end hardware such as the most powerful processor available out there or the highest amount of RAM. Instead, it is trying to achieve the same with lower mid-range specifications and a catchy design packaged inside a decently-priced handset. Let’s talk about it in detail in our first impressions of the Infinix GT 10 Pro.

A unique unboxing experience

Infinix is running an offer where the first 5000 buyers purchasing the Infinix GT 10 Pro will get three additional accessories for free alongside the device. Infinix is giving universal gaming triggers with two touch points on each trigger, two finger sleeves and a Carbon Kevlar Box to store these accessories or anything else you like to carry with your phone.

The quality of the accessories does not feel cheap by any means. However, the triggers do seem a little over-sensitive when pressed, and the overall design feels bigger than the ideal size, in my opinion.

As for the regular box, which all the users will be getting who purchase the device, will include the manuals, SIM ejector tool, a clear cover, an orange USB-C cable with an L-shaped connector on one end, a 45W charger, and even a tempered glass. Moreover, the device already comes with a pre-applied screen protector film.

Apart from that, the box can be turned into a boombox. In other words, the device can be placed inside the box in a way so the sound from the bottom speaker gets echoed and sounds louder, as you can see in the picture above. This looked more like a gimmick as it didn’t add any major functionality for the user. However, we can say that Infinix has definitely paid more than enough attention to the in-box contents, thereby nailing the unboxing experience.

Design & Display

Talking about the design, the GT 10 Pro brings the typical gaming phone design with all sorts of geometrical elements. The black variant we got for review has orange stripes and other identically coloured shapes. The back gives a 3D look when viewed from certain angles which is an impressive effect.

The sides are all plastic and are flat, but as the back panel is all glass, the premium feel is definitely present and the grip is good. The buttons are on the right while the ports and speaker opening are at the bottom, including the 3.5mm headphone jack. The cameras at the back have an outlining around them and a ring LED flash module.

Alongside these, there’s a group of five small LEDs positioned diagonally one below another. These LEDs light up for various scenarios such as when a notification, calls, charging, start up and games.The brightness of the LEDs is below average while Infinix does give you some level of customisation on software level so you can change the way they blink. They are only white in colour. How useful are these remains to be seen through in-depth usage of the phone.

The Infinix GT 10 Pro sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ LTPS AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. The display gets a hole punch cutout at the centre and is rated to deliver 900 nits of peak brightness and 100 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut.

So far, The display looks decent in terms of sharpness and colours. You get the option to choose between an adaptive refresh rate, 60Hz, 90Hz or 120Hz at all times. When set to auto-switch mode, I haven’t seen the refresh rate drop below 120Hz so far.

Performance & Software

As for the power under the hood, it is fed by the MediaTek Dimensity 8050 chipset, which is merely a rebrand of Dimensity 1200 and 1300. It is paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The chip is capable enough to handle heavy tasks, and we can see that if we talk of the performance of the Infinix handset. The performance of the GT 10 Pro seems smooth so far.

The software still feels unpolished at places, but improvement over previous Infinix phones is definitely there. Infinix calls the software skin XOS for GT, meaning it is tailored for the gaming phone. The software is based on the Android 13 operating system with features like virtual RAM expansion up to 8GB, gaming mode, various AOD styles, and more. Gaming performance, RAM management and other aspects of the software still need to be tested and we’ll delve into that in the full review of the Infinix GT 10 Pro.

What also remains to be seen is the battery backup of the 5000mAh unit and the triple rear camera, which will also be explored in the review, so definitely keep an eye out for that. That is it for our first impressions of the new Infinix GT 10 Pro. For Rs 19,999, the gaming device looks like an ideal option, but whether it can handle the needs of an avid gamer or not is a question we will be answering soon.