DishTV introduces new user interface ‘Orbit’ for its Dish SMRT and d2h Magic range

Dish TV India Limited, a known player in the DTH sector, has today announced a new user interface for its recently launched SMRT and Magic range of connected products. The latest user interface is live for Dish SMRT and d2h Magic range of products and would soon be rolled out on recently launched Android set-top box Dish SMRT Hub.

The company has revealed that Orbit is developed to create a balance between entertainment and information. It comes integrated with Live TV, OTT and other value-added services. The latest UX is made in collaboration with Tata Elxsi. The new interface will leverage artificial intelligence and machine learning to make it easier to find content on TV where users are restricted to traditional remotes.

The new UI will allow the users access to the featured content and simultaneously to all the new and trending content available on different OTT apps with deep-linking support. There is a ‘My Zone’ section, which provides recommendations according to one’s preferences. One can also access items from the My Zone section.

Commenting on the association, Anil Dua, Executive Director & Group CEO, Dish TV India Ltd, said, “With the broadcast industry adopting technology at such a rapid pace, consumers today are more empowered and better informed than ever before. They expect high performance and top-end innovation along with aggregated content. At Dish TV India, we are continuously customizing our offering based on the needs of the customer; we are delighted to launch Orbit in association with Tata Elxsi, with functionalities such us search, navigation and browsing, so that a large base of our audience has an even more engaging hybrid experience on our service. With this, we hope to continue to remain the most preferred choice for consumers."