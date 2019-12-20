  • 18:52 Dec 20, 2019

Advertisement

DishTV introduces new user interface ‘Orbit’ for its Dish SMRT and d2h Magic range

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : December 20, 2019 3:40 pm

Latest News

he latest user interface is live for Dish SMRT and d2h Magic range of products.
Advertisement

Dish TV India Limited, a known player in the DTH sector, has today announced a new user interface for its recently launched SMRT and Magic range of connected products. The latest user interface is live for Dish SMRT and d2h Magic range of products and would soon be rolled out on recently launched Android set-top box Dish SMRT Hub.

 

The company has revealed that Orbit is developed to create a balance between entertainment and information. It comes integrated with Live TV, OTT and other value-added services. The latest UX is made in collaboration with Tata Elxsi. The new interface will leverage artificial intelligence and machine learning to make it easier to find content on TV where users are restricted to traditional remotes.

 

The new UI will allow the users access to the featured content and simultaneously to all the new and trending content available on different OTT apps with deep-linking support. There is a ‘My Zone’ section, which provides recommendations according to one’s preferences. One can also access items from the My Zone section. 

 

Advertisement

Commenting on the association, Anil Dua, Executive Director & Group CEO, Dish TV India Ltd, said, “With the broadcast industry adopting technology at such a rapid pace, consumers today are more empowered and better informed than ever before. They expect high performance and top-end innovation along with aggregated content.  At Dish TV India, we are continuously customizing our offering based on the needs of the customer; we are delighted to launch Orbit in association with Tata Elxsi, with functionalities such us search, navigation and browsing, so that a large base of our audience has an even more engaging hybrid experience on our service. With this, we hope to continue to remain the most preferred choice for consumers."

Dish TV introduces d2h Magic streaming device for Rs 399

Dish TV rolls out new long-term plans, recharges, special acquisition plans

Dish TV launches Dish SMRT Hub and Dish SMRT Kit smart devices

Latest News from BeoPlay

You might like this

Tags: Dish TV orbit Dish TV Orbit user interface Dish TV new user interface Dish TV UI d2h Orbit user interface operator news

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Airtel updates list of smartphones supporting Airtel Wi-Fi Calling

BSNL launches Mithram Plus prepaid plan of Rs 109

Vodafone Idea rolls out TurboNet 4G in Nashik

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Realme X2 Camera Review: Is it really Good?

Realme X2 Camera Review: Is it really Good?
Realme Buds Air Review: Can it be a gamechanger?

Realme Buds Air Review: Can it be a gamechanger?
Realme 108 MP camera smartphone, IoT products in making: Madhav Sheth

Realme 108 MP camera smartphone, IoT products in making: Madhav Sheth
Realme X2 Unboxing and First Impressions: Does it make sense?

Realme X2 Unboxing and First Impressions: Does it make sense?
Vivo V17 Camera Review: Is it really good?

Vivo V17 Camera Review: Is it really good?
We are among the top 3 players in 2019: Vivo India

We are among the top 3 players in 2019: Vivo India

Latest Picture Story

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Vivo U20 Camera Test

Realme X2 Pro Master Editions in Pictures

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies