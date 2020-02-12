Detel Cinema TV with Soundbar launched in India at Rs 24,999

The Smart TV comes with a price tag of Rs 24,999 and it is will be available for purchase from Detel’s official website, Amazon, Flipkart and Paytm Mall.

Detel has today announced the launch of its latest Smart TV in India that comes with built-in Soundbar. Dubbed as Detel Cinema TV, the Smart TV comes with a price tag of Rs 24,999 and it is will be available for purchase from Detel’s official website, Amazon, Flipkart and Paytm Mall.

The 43-inch Smart TV comes with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels along with 200000:1 contrast ratio. It comes wide-angle and a wide colour enhancer paired with a brightness capacity of 350nits for enhanced viewing experience. The Smart TV features 15W x 2 speakers that it claims deliver premium sound quality.

The Smart TV runs on Android 8.0 Oreo and it comes with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. The TV is loaded with Google Assistant and it also features voice controls with the remote. As for the connectivity options, Detel 43 Inch LED TV comes with PC connection ports, two USB ports, and two HDMI ports, WiFi, 3.5mm audio jack and more.

Commenting on the launch, Yogesh Bhatia, Founder & CEO, Detel says: “This television is speciﬁcally designed for the millennials who prefer to watch content across OTT platforms. I believe the screen size intensiﬁes the entire viewing experience of the buyer. Considering the rising demand for Soundbar, we are thrilled to introduce more extraordinary TVs for our valuable customers.”

Previously, the brand announced the launch of its latest Bluetooth speaker in India. Dubbed as Amaze, the Bluetooth speaker comes with a price tag of Rs 2,399 and it is available for purchase from Flipkart, Paytm Mall and Detel’s website.







The latest Bluetooth speaker comes loaded with a host of interesting features. To start with, it comes with 10W speakers that deliver some good audio output. It comes with a frequency response of 60-18KHz. The company claims that one can connect two speakers at the same time. The device is backed by a Lithium battery of 2400 mAh\3.7V which supports 8 hours playback time and super long standby.