Detel Amaze Bluetooth speaker launched in India for Rs 2,399

Detel has today announced the launch of its latest Bluetooth speaker in India. Dubbed as Amaze, the Bluetooth speaker comes with a price tag of Rs 2,399 and it is available for purchase from Flipkart, Paytm Mall and Detel’s website.

The latest Bluetooth speaker comes loaded with a host of interesting features. To start with, it comes with 10W speakers that deliver some good audio output. It comes with a frequency response of 60-18KHz. The company claims that one can connect two speakers at the same time. The device is backed by a Lithium battery of 2400 mAh\3.7V which supports 8 hours playback time and super long standby.

The speaker comes with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity option and it also supports Aux, USB, BT and SD Card. The speaker is available in Black and Red colour options and it is loaded with an oval-like shape, with the speaker drivers in the front and control keys on the top.

Commenting on the launch, Yogesh Bhatia the Founder and CEO of Detel says “We are extremely happy to expand our Bluetooth Speaker portfolio with the launch of our Truly Wireless Speaker – Amaze. Specially designed keeping in mind the music requirements of the millennials – this is the AMAZE’ING Millennial Speaker. The Bluetooth Speaker, looks good, feels good and sounds great and is enriched with features that suit the expectations of our customers”