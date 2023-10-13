Destiny 2 Festival of Lost 2023 mode announced alongside other updates

Destiny 2 fans are in for a treat as the game developer has announced the return of the Festival of the Lost event for 2023. The event will start on October 17, 2023, at 1 p.m. EDT. Guardians can experience Halloween-themed activities, rewards, and cosmetics during the event.

One of the main new features of the Festival of the Lost in Destiny 2 is the Haunted Sectors, where players can face off against headless creatures and earn Eerie Engrams. These engrams can be used to get candy or to focus on specific Exotic armour pieces or Legendary weapons.

The Festival of the Lost will also bring new cosmetics for players to collect, such as masks, ornaments, emotes, and more. The armor sets for this year are based on bugs and spiders, with Hunters and Titans choosing Team Spider and Warlocks choosing Team Beetle. The armor sets were voted on by the players themselves in a poll conducted by Bungie earlier this year.

The event will also feature a new Memento made of textured black leather, which can be obtained randomly from Festival of the Lost activities. Additionally, Bungie is tweaking the new Checkmate game mode, where the damage of Hand Cannons and Pulse Rifles has been reworked. It has also reduced the spawn rate of Heavy ammo. Furthermore, improvements to matchmaking and spawns in Crucible have also been made.

Bungie has also revealed some of the weapons that will be available during the event, such as the Jurassic Green Pulse Rifle, the Mechabre Sniper Rifle, and the Acosmic Grenade Launcher. These weapons have unique designs and perks that fit the event’s theme. Players can also get the Horror Story Auto Rifle, which was a fan-favourite from previous years.

Season 23 will also introduce a new Iron Banner Mode called Tribute, which takes inspiration from the current Supremacy mode in the game. Destiny 2 can be played on multiple platforms, including PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.