Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 launched in India with 12th Gen Intel Core CPU

Dell has launched the XPS 13 Plus 9320 laptop in India which comes with the latest 12th Generation Intel Core processor under the hood. Further, it has features like express charge, eye-safe technology, and an improved quad speaker setup. The Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 sports a 13-inch UHD+ screen that offers up to 4K+ resolution.

The XPS 13 Plus 9320 laptop has been priced in India at Rs 1,59,990 for the ADL-P Ci5-1240P 12 Core model which has 16GB RAM and 512GB storage variant. Meanwhile, the ADL-P Ci7-1260P 12 Core model with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage costs Rs 1,79,990. They will be available for purchase from July 23 via Amazon and through Dell India website.

Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 Specifications

The new XPS 13 Plus 9320 laptop sports a 13.4-inch UHD+ LCD Infinity Edge display with a resolution of 3840×2400 pixels, 60Hz refresh rate, Touch screen support, Anti-Reflect coating and 500 nits of brightness. The laptop draws power from up to a 12th Generation Intel Core i7-1260P processor, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB M.2 Gen 4 PCIe NVMe SSD.

The laptop has a backlit keyboard along with a fingerprint reader and for connectivity, you get two Thunderbolt 4 USB Type-C ports with DisplayPort and Power Delivery, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. USB-C to USB-A 3.0 adapter and a USB-C to 3.5mm headset adapter are included inside the box.

There are dual-array mics, a 720p HD webcam and a Quad-speaker design with 8W total output. The speakers have studio quality tuning with Waves MaxxAudio Pro and Waves Nx 3D audio. The laptop is backed by a 50Wh 3-cell battery and has a 60W power adaptor. With express charge, the laptop can get charged with up to 80 percent battery in less than an hour.