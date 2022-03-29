Dell launches Alienware X15, Alienware X17 R2 Gaming Laptops in India

Dell Technologies and Alienware today announced the arrival of the latest Alienware X15 and X17 R2 in India. The new and improved X15 R2 and X17 R2, offer graphics with support for up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080Ti, 12th Gen Intel Core i7H or i9HK processors, advanced Alienware Cryo-Tech cooling technology, customizable AlienFX stadium lighting, and amped up speeds with DDR5 memory.

The newly launched Alienware devices are available for purchase across Dell Exclusive Stores (DES), Dell.com large format retail, and multi-brand outlets. The Dell Alienware X15 R2 starts at Rs 2,49,990 while the Alienware X17 R2 starts at Rs 2,99,990.

Dell Alienware X17 R2, X15 R2 Specifications, Features

The Alienware laptops are crafted with a more youthful essence and gentler edges, offering universal appeal to all gamers, says the company. The dark core replaces the previously light interior, reducing screen reflections on the keyboard and delivering distraction-free gaming. Moreover, a low halo keyboard illuminates only the letters on the keys so users can focus on the game.

The laptops feature Alienware Cryo-Tech cooling technology which has the Element 31, an exclusive thermal interface material (TIM) concocted from Encapsulated Gallium-Silicone liquid metal compound. It delivers a 24% improvement in thermal resistance over the previous generation and up to a 50% improvement to the contact resistance in preliminary testing.

The machines feature NVIDIA G-SYNC which is available on the FHD 360Hz display option on the Dell Alienware X17 and with QHD 240Hz and FHD360Hz displays on the X15. The X15 gets up to 2 TB, M.2 2280, PCIe NVMe Gen4 x4, SSD. For IO, the Alienware X15 gets 1 USB 3.2 Gen 1 port with PowerShare, 1 USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port with DisplayPort and Power Delivery, 1 Thunderbolt 4 port with DisplayPort and Power Delivery, 1 Universal Audio Jack, 1 HDMI 2.1 port, 1 power-adapter port and a MicroSD card slot. You also get stereo speakers with 4W output and a 720p webcam.