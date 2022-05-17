HomeNewsDell G15, G15 SE Gaming laptops launched in India

Dell G15, G15 SE Gaming laptops launched in India

Dell has launched a couple of gaming laptops in India including the Dell G15 and the Dell G15 SE.

By Abhishek Malhotra
Dell G15

Highlights

  • Dell G15, G15 SE have been launched in India
  • Dell G15, G15 SE have Nvidia GPUs
  • Dell G15, G15 SE have high refresh rate displays

Dell has launched two new gaming laptops for the Indian market including the Dell G15 and the Dell G15 SE. Both the laptops come with a bunch of dedicated gaming features to draw the attention of the gaming crowd in India. Moreover, both of them come with the latest 12th Gen Intel core Alder Lake CPUs for enhanced performance.

The Dell G15 and Dell G15 SE gaming laptops are priced starting from Rs 85,990 for the G15 5520 and Rs 1,18,990 for the G15 5521 SE. Both models are available for purchase from Dell Exclusive Stores (DES), the Dell website, as well as retail outlets across the country. The G15 5520 comes in dark shadow grey colour while the special edition model (G15 5521 SE) is available in Obsidian black colour.

Dell G15, G15 SE Specifications

The G15 and G15 SE come with a 15.6-inch display offering a full-HD LED-backlit display. The Dell G15 5520 has an FHD IPS display with up to a 165Hz refresh rate while the G15 5521 SE has a Quad+HD IPS display with a 240Hz refresh rate. Both the models are equipped with 12th Gen Intel Core i5 and i7 processors, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPU.

Read More: Dell launches Alienware X15, Alienware X17 R2 Gaming Laptops in India

The RAM and storage configuration for the G15, and G15 SE gaming laptops is 16GB + 512GB. The laptops also come with Alienware Command Center which enables control of both hardware and software for enhanced performance.

Connectivity options on both laptops include USB 3.1 Gen 1, Thunderbolt 4, HDMI port, USB-C port, and an Ethernet port, among others. The laptops have an RGB backlit keyboard with a numeric keypad and G-key. For wireless connectivity, you get Wi-Fi 6.0 and Bluetooth 5.2. The laptop packs a 56Wh battery and comes with a 180W AC Adaptor for charging.

