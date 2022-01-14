Defy Space smartwatch launched at an introductory price of Rs 1699

‘DEFY’, a home-grown audio brand co-created by Guru Randhawa has announced their first smartwatch called Defy Space. The company’s current portfolio consists of wired and wireless audio solutions.

The Defy Space Smartwatch will be available on Flipkart for a limited-time introductory offer of Rs 1699 starting 15th January, 12pm. The product comes with a 1-year warranty period.

The Defy Space comes with the following features-

Large 1.69” HD display

Sporting a large and crisp 1.69” (42mm) colour HD display with a square dial, the Space features a highly responsive capacitive touch interface which outputs a sharp and colorful image. Space’s screen offers great screen readability both indoor and outdoor.

24Hr Heart rate; SPo2 Monitoring

A 24-hour heart rate sensor paired with a SPo2 monitor helps you keep a tab on your health. The watch app syncs and collates this data for easy understanding and daily comparison.

Multiple cloud-based watch faces

The Defy Space comes with multiple watch faces to match your style. One can download more watch faces or make their own ones through the Defy Space app.

Music and Camera Alerts

For a mobile-free experience, the watch enables users to Play, pause, stop, and navigate tracks with Music Control, or capture any moment with a simple tap with Camera Control.

Call, text and social media notifications on the go

Notifications of text, emails or calls are instantly available right on your watch, without taking out your phone. Additionally, sedentary alerts, and alarms keep you on top of your goals at all times.

IP68 Dust, Sweat & Splash Resistant

Defy watch Space is completely protected against dust, sweat and accidental splashes, making this an excellent fitness companion.

Guided breathing

The smartwatch helps lower your heart rate and decrease your stress levels with guided breathing. There’s also a Do Not Disturb Mode that will shush all your notifications (except for alarms) while you meditate in peace.

Multiple sports modes

Defy Space is equipped with multiple Active Sports Modes for activities such as running, cycling, walking, climbing, skipping, yoga, basketball, football, badminton and swimming.

Slim yet premium Design

The watch comes with slim build. You can choose between Black or Blue, skin-safe silicone straps.