Defy BassX DWH01 wireless headphone launched with a 15-hour battery life

Defy is a homegrown audio brand created by famous Indian artist, Guru Randhawa has launched a new audio accessory. The company has launched the ‘Defy BassX DWH01’ Over-Ear Wireless Headphone.

The Defy BassX DWH01 will be available exclusively Flipkart starting 21 October 2021, for an introductory price of INR 1,099 and a standard warranty period of 1 year.

Defy BassX DWH01 Features

The Defy BassX DWH01 over-ear headphones have been designed for comfort and all-day wear. They are crafted using a lightweight ABS plastic frame and some of the finest and premium faux leather and foam earcups. The headphone offers comfort with a soft-while-snug fit to ensure great noise isolation. The skin-friendly foam cups are also sweat-resistant so that you can wear them throughout the day. As a result, the company says that one can experience captivating audio sessions or attend calls for extended periods without straining your ears.

The Defy BassX DWH01 also promise high performance. Using 40mm drivers, the bass delivery is so perfect that your audio tracks will sound better than before. Additionally, the in-built Noise Defying Audio Technology offers passive noise isolation for a truly immersive experience. For connectivity, there is Bluetooth v5.0. They promise you a quicker pairing and a distortion-free audio stream even at a longer range.

The headphones are claimed to offer up to 15 hours on a single charge. And to make sure you don’t have to spend too much time on charging, they have also included a Type-C port that can quick-charge the headphones in no time.

With complete control over your music and calls, the control panel on the earcups will help you change tracks, attend calls or get help from your voice assistant from Google or Siri.

And lastly, Defy has added the dual-pairing mode. With this feature, you can now switch between calls and finish your favourite season on Netflix. Pair your laptop or tablet simultaneously with your smartphone.