Daiwa launches new range of Aqua Wash Deluxe Washing Machines

Daiwa has launched its new range of Aqua Wash Deluxe washing machines with Spiral Wash Pulsator Technology in India. All three models D68WMP01A, D68WMG01A, and D75WMG01A come with a comprehensive warranty of 2 years and 5 years of wash motor warranty.

D68WMG01A and D75WMG01A are available in Dual Tone Purple and Pink Design, and D68WMP01A is available in maroon colour. They are priced at Rs 9490, 10490 and 8490 respectively. The washing machines are available for purchase at leading retail stores in India and on the brand’s website.

Daiwa Aqua Wash Deluxe washing machines Features

Daiwa has introduced Spiral Wash Pulsator Technology, giving the friction for clothes to remove dirt and knotty stains. This enables a powerful wash in each wash cycle. D68WMP01A, D68WMG01A come with a load capacity of 6.8kg, and the D75WMG01A of come with 7.5 kg load capacity. The washing machines also come with two wash programs – heavy and gentle, as well as 15 minutes of wash and 5 minutes of spin dry cycle.

On the design front, the made-in-India Washing Machine is crafted with a premium design boasting a rust-proof body. This makes it optimum for the Indian weather conditions and ensuring durability in the long run. The machines are RoHS Compliant making them free from hazardous materials, which ultimately suits the green environment.

Furthermore, the washing machines are enabled with thermal protection for the motor, as additional protection designed to prevent dangerous overheating that can cause motor failure.

The models D68WMG01A, D75WMG01A feature a Toughened Glass Design, whereas the economical D68WMP01A model has a plastic build catering to the various preferences of the consumers. Additionally, all three models have an inbuilt Shockproof and Waterproof Panel that ensures user safety during the washing process.

Lastly, the washing machines also come with multidirectional wheels enabling ease of movement, as well as end of cycle buzzer that helps you manage your time more efficiently.