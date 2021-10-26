Daiwa launches Designer Toughened Glass Semi-Automatic Washing Machines

Daiwa has expanded its range of consumer durables with a new range of Semi-Automatic Washing machines. The company has launched washing machines in four new capacities ranging from 7kg to 8kg.

The washing machines are priced starting from Rs 7990. They are available with leading retail stores in India.

The Daiwa semi-automatic washing machines 7.2kg and above come with toughened glass and a rustproof body designed to suit Indian weather conditions. In addition, the product comes with a 2-year comprehensive warranty and a 5-year warranty on the wash motor.

Daiwa Semi-Automatic Washing Machines Features

All washing machines are engineered with high-quality raw material keeping in mind the Indian Power Conditions. The machines with their superior and tough build quality ensure longer life and hassle-free experience.. Embedded RoHS Compliant makes it free from hazardous materials which ultimately suit the Green environment.

Designed for medium to large households, the washing machines come with a Large tub size. The washing machines are enabled with a soak timer feature & buzzer and intelligent wash programs, resulting in laundry gliding gently along with a delicate wash cycle.

READ MORE: Daiwa 50-inch 4K Smart TV launched in India

These washing machines come with more than 1300RPM, enabling higher spin speed and two wash programs to offer better and faster drying time. The punch of Pulsator with 3 Mini Pulsators creates a powerful stream of water to remove the tough stains on clothes with deep detergent diffusion. The Magic Filter makes the machines highly efficient for a small load of clothes as well.

These machines are also embedded with Collar Scrubber, which makes the clothes good as new and dirt-free. Moreover, the thermal protection for the motor keeps it safe even for the long hours of usage. Nonetheless, these machines also support End of Cycle Buzzer and Wheels for easy handling/ movement.