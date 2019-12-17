  • 23:17 Dec 18, 2019

Daiwa announces its range of toughened glass semi-automatic washing machines starting Rs 8,990

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : December 17, 2019 1:58 pm

The Daiwa washing machines come with 2 years of comprehensive warranty and 5 years’ warranty on wash motor.
Daiwa has announced two new products - the toughened glass semi-automatic washing machines ‘D86SWG19’(8.5kg) and ‘D82SWG19’(8.0kg) priced at Rs 9,490 and Rs 8,990. The products in combination shade of Pink & White and Blue & White, are available with leading retail stores in India. The washing machines come with 2 years of comprehensive warranty and 5 years’ warranty on wash motor.

Both the Washing Machines are enabled with intelligent wash programs and powered by a Penta Roto Rub Pulsator, designed to provide deep detergent penetration for tougher stains. The thermal protection for Motor, keeps it safe even for the longer hours of usage.

To provide users with effective cleaning, the washing machines come with a large tub, which means more space for all your clothes to move around freely during the wash cycle. The Machines come equipped with 3 intelligent Wash programs, that serve Gentle – Normal and Strong wash. It also comes with ‘super soak’ feature to get rid of those hard-to-remove
stains. On the other hand, the Buzzer alerts you when the washing is done.

Engineered with the high-quality ABS, PP & Glass material, the Machines are moisture proof and rust proof, ensuring longer life. The Machines also come with Toughened Glass Designer Lids, which exhibits excellent looks and durability.

