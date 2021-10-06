Crossloop launches Gen Ex EarPods with active noise cancellation

Crossloop has launched its Gen Ex EarPods for Rs 2199 in India. These are available across all e-commerce platforms.

Crossloop Gen Ex EarPods are available in both black and white variants. They are made for the comfortable tip as they come with angular ear tips.

Crossloop Gen Ex EarPods

Crossloop claims that these EarPods provide a battery backup of up to 5 long hours and offer a quick charge. The EarPods come with features like Auto pairing, smart touch controls, HD Stereo sound.

They also feature active noise cancellation (ANC), which continuously blocks unwanted outside noise.

For connectivity, they come with Bluetooth version 5.0. In addition, they feature an IPX4 rating which is sweat and splash-proof, among other features.

“Given the consumer audio market in India, not everyone can enjoy the premium ANC technology, as the enabled products are priced high. We want to democratize that with our new TWS GENEX. Also, in India, most of all surroundings are quite noisy and we at Crossloop want to enhance the user experience while ensuring that everyone has the luxury to be able to enjoy the latest ANC feature. Hence GENEX is positioned at a surprisingly affordable price,” says Sameer Katole, CEO at Crossloop, in a press note.

