Boult Audio launches AirBass GearPods TWS in India for Rs 999

Boult Audio has announced the launch of its latest AirBass GearPods TWS in India.

The Boult Audio AirBass GearPods TWS Earbuds comes at an introductory launch price of Rs 999.

They will be featured in Black, White and Blue colours and will be available for a limited time on Flipkart.com with a standard industry warranty of 1 year.

Boult Audio AirBass GearPods Features

The GearPods are Boult Audio’s latest product in the AirBass line of TWS earbuds. They produce crisp audio, deep bass and a mammoth battery life of 32 hours.

The TWS earbuds feature a mammoth battery life of 32 hours in total. In addition, it is offering a whopping 8 hours of runtime on a single charge. The company says that its super-fast charging circuit will ensure that you get a continuous 100 minutes of battery life with just a 10-minute charge. And thanks to its USB-C connectivity, now compatibility with chargers will be a thing of the past.

The TWS earbuds come with a set of micro-woofers for distortion-free deep bass. And with some extra-sensitive in-built microphones, your calls with family, friends or colleagues are crystal clear.

The Boult Audio AirBass GearPods are also designed for a perfect fit. Built using the finest ABS materials and softest silicone tips, the GearPods are designed with a unique shape that fits snug into the ear canal to isolate ambient noise while ensuring the best of comfort.

The buds are also designed to be lightweight so you can wear them all day long without any discomfort. And ensured with IPX5 certification, your buds are well-protected from water and dust, preventing damage and prolonging their life. Lastly, featuring touch controls on both buds, you can easily control your music tracks, voice calls or voice assistants with just the touch of your finger.