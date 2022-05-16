Crossbeats launches Orbit Infiniti smartwatch for Rs 6,999

Crossbeats has launched its new generation smartwatch called Orbit Infiniti. The new wearable is priced at Rs 6,999 and is available exclusively on crossbeats website.

Crossbeats Orbit Infiniti Features

Crossbeats Orbit Infiniti smartwatch comes with a 1.39-inch SUPERAMOLED display. It comes with Real Always-ON (customizable) to suit your display needs. The watch further comes with primary storage of 8 GB or upto 1500+ songs, and when connected via Bluetooth, it is compatible with neckband as well as TWS.

The newest Crossbeats smartwatch is equipped with Bluetooth calling and its in-built speakers support voice calling via the watch. Further, the Crossbeats Orbit Infiniti is also voice recording enabled and equipped with AI Voice Assistants.

The new smartwatch comes with more than 110 sports mode. The company says that this smartwatch is a delight for sports and fitness enthusiasts who undergo rigorous training and want to chart their progress every day. In addition, its 15-day battery can power through the week on a single charge. The built-in Power Saving Mode further helps manage your battery expenditure.

The Orbit Infiniti is designed with a precisely sealed edges to avoid water seepage or from dust entering the watch hence making it a benchmark for water/dust resistance with IP67 rating.

Lastly, the watch comes with advanced built-in Health Monitors on the watch. You can track your Heart rate, SpO2, sleep, and more, and keep them in check all day with timely health & sedentary reminders.

Previously, Crossbeats launched Ignite LYT smartwatch for Rs 1,999. The smartwatch features 1.69-inch display screen. The wearable comes with features like SpO2 tracker to monitor oxygen level and real-time heart rate tracking with 24 hours data log. Ignite LYT has also multi sports mode and sleep track feature with 7 days sleep data log.

Crossbeats Ignite LYT is an entry level IP68-certified waterproof smartwatch. It comes with a long-lasting battery that offers 15 straight days battery life with just one complete charging.