Crossbeats launches Ignite LYT smartwatch for Rs 1,999

Crossbeats has launched its latest smartwatch, Ignite LYT. The company says that the new smartwatch is built for the youngsters, who cannot afford to compromise on style or health, it serves both the purposes.

Ignite LYT is currently available exclusively on crossbeats.com at an introductory price of Rs 1,999. It comes in Zenith Gold, Sapphire Blue and Carbon Black colour options.

Crossbeats Ignite LYT

The smartwatch features 1.69-inch display screen with contoured edges of 2.5D curvature to give it a sleek and stylish look. Alongside, the homegrown wearable and audio brand has announced the launch of Crossbeats Xplore, a one-of-its-kind made-in-India app that is designed to enhance the experience of sporting a smartwatch.

Weighing just 40 grams, Crossbeats Ignite LYT is one of the lightest smartwatches and boasts unique features such as Theatre & DND modes, claims the company. The wearable comes with features like SpO2 tracker to monitor oxygen level and real-time heart rate tracking with 24 hours data log. Ignite LYT has also multi sports mode and sleep track feature with 7 days sleep data log.

Crossbeats Ignite LYT is an entry level IP68-certified waterproof smartwatch. As per the company, it comes with a long-lasting battery that offers 15 straight days battery life with just one complete charging.

Previously, Crossbeats Orbit X smartwatch was launched in India. The Orbit X is currently available exclusively on crossbeats website at Rs 5,999. It comes in two colour variants – Midnight Black and Lake Blue.

The Orbit X Bluetooth calling smartwatch comes with full touch AMOLED display with 454×454 pixel resolution and 600 nits brightness. Further the watch has a rotating crown shaped dial and a 1.35” 3D curved display.

It comes with a host of utility-based features such as business card, wallet, health monitors etc. Besides it has a triple theme menu along with split screen display. The companu claims that the widgets too can be customized as per the need of the users.

The smartwatch is equipped with Always-on-Display feature even as it has multiple in-built interactive watch faces. Lastly, Crossbeats Orbit X has as many as 15 different sports modes.