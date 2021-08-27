Crossbeats Ignite S3 smartwatch launched in India

Crossbeats has launched Ignite S3 smartwatch in India. It comes with a square-shaped zinc alloy metal dial and a 1.7″ high definition screen. In addition, the smartwatch supports Bluetooth phone calling and is equipped with multiple health-related features.

Launched at introductory prices of Rs 4,999 (Normal Strap) and Rs 5,499 (Sports Strap), the Crossbeats Ignite S3 smartwatch will be available for pre-order from August 30. First, it will be up for pre-order exclusively on the brand’s website crossbeats.com. Following that, it will be made available on other offline and online platforms such as Amazon.

The smartwatch comes with features like a stress monitor and a women health tracker. In addition, the watch comes in six colour options, including Carbon Black, Ice Silver, Sea Green, Sporty Green, Sporty Red and Sporty Grey. “While many smartwatches come with 24×7 heart rate tracker, Ignite S3 uses it to accumulate the first set of data”, says the company.

The dedicated heart rate tracker is engineered to check heart rate variability intermittently. Furthermore, it gets processed to come up with a graph suggesting the stress level. This graph can be accessed through a stress management application in the watch and a connected smartphone.

Crossbeats Ignite S3 comes with a rotating crown. In addition to a host of health-related features like SPO2 monitor, heart rate and blood pressure tracker, the company has introduced a couple of new features.

This includes a stress level monitor and a women health monitor. The latter essentially allows users to track the menstrual cycle by manually managing the calendar. Further, the smartwatch comes with a 12-month warranty. It offers 10 sports modes, and its motion enabled touch sensors to allow a maximum response.