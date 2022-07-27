Cricketer Virat Kohli teases new Vivo phone, could be Vivo V25

Vivo is said to launch the V25 in August in global markets and the V25 Pro in September in India. In a recent development, the upcoming Vivo V25 has been teased by famous Indian cricketer Virat Kohli.

Vivo V25 teased by Virat Kohli

In a tweet shared by Virat Kohli himself. He is seen with an image with the caption “My favourite shade of blue”. He is holding a smartphone in blue colour. By the looks of it, the back panel of the smartphone appears quite similar to that of the Vivo S15 Pro. This suggests that the upcoming Vivo V25 could be a rebranded version of the S15 Pro which was launched earlier this year in China.

My favourite shade of blue 💙📞 pic.twitter.com/K6nR1sJMd7 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 26, 2022

An earlier leak revealed that Vivo V25 will come with 8GB RAM. There will be 128GB and 256GB inbuilt storage options. For the colour options, the phone is said to come in Diamond Black and Sunrise Gold colours. However, the marketing names of these colours may be different in India.

Vivo V25 will be reportedly priced at around Rs 30,000 in India. On the other hand, the Vivo V25 Pro could be launched for around Rs 40,000. The exact launch date of the new premium Vivo smartphones is unclear at the moment. As per tipster Yogesh Brar, Vivo V25 series will launch on 18th August.

In the Vivo V25 series, reportedly four models will be there. These will include Vivo V25, Vivo V25 Pro, Vivo V25e and a 4G variant of the Vivo V25e. The 4G variant will not launch in India. Vivo V25 Pro 5G is said to be a rebranded version of the Vivo S15 Pro.

Specs

As for the Vivo V25 specs, it will come with a 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate support. The device will feature either a Snapdragon 778G or a Mediatek Dimensity 1200 SoC. It will pack a 4,500mAh battery under the hood with 44W or 66W fast charging support. You get a flat frame design, similar to the Vivo V23.

On the back, the phone will have a 16MP front camera. The rear camera setup will be the same as the V25 Pro. Other details of the phone remain unclear at the moment. As for the Pro model, it will have a Dimensity 8100 processor, a 6.56-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, triple rear cameras with a 50-megapixel primary lens and more.