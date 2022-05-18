Blaupunkt BTW07 ANC TWS earbuds launched in India

Blaupunkt Audio has introduced their latest offering BTW07 ANC, Active Noise Cancellation Earbuds in the True Wireless category. The BTW07 Moksha Earbuds are available for purchase exclusively on Amazon at an introductory price of Rs 2499. The earbuds come in Black, White and Blue colour options.

Blaupunkt BTW07 ANC Features

Loaded with Advanced Moksha Active Noise Cancellation technology, the product offers HD sound powered by 10mm drivers. BTW07 Earbuds have a sleek, comfortable and premium design.

The Blaupunkt BTW07 Earbuds are capable of handling up to 30dB of external noise. The way Moksha ANC works is by using 2 Mics per earbud, making that 4 in total. Out of these two are master Mics for voice and the other two are exclusively for picking up external feeds so that they can be eliminated, leading to an undisturbed entertainment experience.

Additionally, these earbuds are powered by the latest Bluetooth 5.2 technology. They are equipped with 10mm drivers and offer 80ms low latency. The company says that this leads to superior connectivity, audio quality and a seamless gaming experience.

The earbuds pack 300 mAh charging case that easily charges them 2-3 times. This allows for constant usage of over 40 hours at 50% volume on a single charge. The Earbuds further come with TurboVolt Type C Fast Charging. This gives 4 hours of playtime with a short 15-minute charge.

Sukhesh Madaan, Founder & CEO said “Blaupunkt Audio said, BTW07 Active Noise Cancellation Earbuds offer Technology, Style and Convenience – all in one design. The BTW07 ANC Earbuds keep you moving with your favourite tunes, while you slip into the serenity of Nirvana. The product is for those who want superior sound quality and noise cancellation along with rock-solid connectivity and high battery life.”