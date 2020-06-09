Advertisement

Creative Outlier Air True Wireless Earphones launched in India for Rs 6999

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 09, 2020 5:11 pm

The Creative Outlier Air is currently available for purchase on Amazon India.

Creative Technology, an electronics brand has launched Creative Outlier Air true wireless earphones in India for Rs 6,999. It is currently available for purchase on Amazon India.

The Creative Outlier Air comes with 5.0 Bluetooth connectivity to connect to devices and support for Qualcomm’s aptX codec. It possesses a data transfer rate of up to 2 MBPS. It also has a range of 240 meters.

The earphones are lightweight and with a design that helps minimize ear canal fatigue and pressure points, these earphones can be worn for long listening sessions. They feature support for voice assistants such as Google Assistant and Siri on Android and iOS. You can access smart assistants like Siri and Google Assistant by pressing twice on the earbud paired as the main unit.  

Creative Outlier Air

The true wireless earbuds are rated IPX5 for sweat and water resistance. Creative Outlier Air can handle all that hard-earned sweat, accidental splashes, and even rain. They feature 5.6mm graphene driver diaphragm for detailed highs, well-balanced mids, and immersive bass.


Boasting a 10-hour playtime right out the box and an additional 2X of charges in the USB Type-C charging case, Outlier Air has an total playtime of up to 30 hours. The earbuds charge automatically each time they are placed back in the case for storage.

The dimensions of Creative Outlier Air TWS earbuds are 8 x 2.9 x 9.8 cm and weight is 9.07 grams.

