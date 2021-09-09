Realme 8i, Realme 8s and Realme Pad launched in India

Realme has today launched two new Realme smartphones called the Realme 8i and Realme 8s in India. Alongside, the company has also launched its first tablet, Realme Pad.

Realme 8s 5G ships with the new MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset. Realme 8i, on the other hand, will run on the new MediaTek Helio G96 chipset. Both the phones run Android 11 with Realme UI on top. They also support Dynamic RAM expansion. Realme Pad comes in WiFi and LTE models. All the three Realme devices will be available on Flipkart.

Realme 8i and Realme 8s Price in India

The Realme 8i is launched at a price of Rs 13,999 and Rs 15,999 for the 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB variants. It comes in Space Black and Space Purple colours.

The Realme 8s 5G is priced at Rs 17,999 and Rs 19,999 for the 6GB + 128 GB and 8GB + 128GB variants. It comes available in Universal Blue and Purple colour options.

Realme 8s first sale is set for September 13th while the Realme 8i will go on sale from September 14. Both will be available via the Realme website and Flipkart.

Realme Pad Price in India

The LTE model of the tablet comes in 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB variants. They are priced at Rs 15,999 and Rs 17,999, respectively.

The Wi-Fi only variant will cost you Rs 13,999 with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. It comes in Grey and Beige colours.

The tablet will be available on September 16 via Flipkart, realme.com, and leading retail stores.

Realme 8s Specifications

Realme 8s sports a 6.5-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 2400 X 1080 pixels resolution, 90.50 percent screen-to-body ratio. In addition, it comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Under the hood, you will get a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chip which is a 5G processor. The SoC will be coupled with 6GB / 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

On the back, the triple camera setup consists of a 64MP primary primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture. The other sensors are 2MP B&W lens with f/2.4 aperture and a 2MP 4cm macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there will be a 16MP snapper. There is a 5000mAh battery juicing up the phone along with 33W dart fast charging.

The phone runs Android 11 with Realme UI on top. It measures 162.5 X 74.8 X 8.5mm and weighs 191 grams.

Realme 8i Specifications

The Realme 8i sports a 6.59-inch Full HD+ display with upto a 120Hz refresh rate and 2412 x 1080 pixels resolution. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 processor that consists of two Cortex-A76 cores clocked at upto 2.05GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores paired with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. It packs up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.

The Realme 8i has a triple camera array on the back. It is lead by a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with Samsung JN1 Sensor, a 2-megapixel B&W portrait sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor for 4cm macro shots. On the front, there is a 16MP selfie camera. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery with at 18W fast charging. The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

It runs Android 11 with realme UI 2.0. The phone measures 164.1×75.5×8.5mm and weighs 194g.

Realme Pad Specifications

Realme Pad sports a 10.4-inch display with 2000 x 1200 pixels resolution. Further, the display will come with a screen-to-body ratio of 82.5 percent. The tablet is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC under the hood. The chipset is paired with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

The tablet is 6.9mm thick. It has a single rear camera module. Both the front and rear camera modules house 8MP sensors each. The tablet comes with a Smart Connect feature that lets you pair it with wearables and Realme TV to project the screen.

The tablet is equipped with quad speakers for audio. There will be support for DTS HD and Hi-Res Audio. For the battery, the Realme Pad will pack a 7,100 mAh battery. The tablet will support 18W charging over USB-C.