Comments on Instagram Stories Are Now Possible

Instagram Stories has been a popular format on the social media App where users share what happens in their day-to-day life and what not. It’s even more popular than the app’s core feature, which is sharing photos as regular posts and to make Instagram Stories even more interactive, the company has added Comments support for them.

Shared via Threads, the official Instagram account announced the Comments feature for Stories which read, “You can now leave comments on friends’ Stories to show them some love.” Previously, replying to an Instagram Story would send a private message visible only to the person who posted it. With the new addition of the feature, all comments on the story will be visible to the public or the followers of the account who posted the story.

However, the Comments feature on Instagram Stories is limited: only users who follow the poster and are followed back by the poster can leave a comment. Comments on stories are temporary and last for up to 24 hours. Furthermore, users will also have the option to turn on/off comments for any Story they share (via The Verge).

Stories has received a great amount of attention from Instagram lately. Aside from that, Instagram recently added the ability to add Music to profiles along with another new feature where one could add up to 20 photos in a carousel post. Whether you’re sharing travel adventures, monthly recaps, or adorable pet moments, this updated limit of photos in a carousel post allows for more expressive storytelling.

It is important to note that a user is not restricted to hit the maximum of 20 items. One can create carousel posts with anywhere from 1 to 20 photos or videos, providing greater flexibility. Instagram’s new limit brings it closer to TikTok’s 35-item limit.