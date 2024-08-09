Instagram Expands Carousel Posts: Now Add Up to 20 Photos or Videos

Instagram, the popular social media platform owned by Meta, has introduced a new update, where users can now include up to 20 photos or videos in a single carousel post, effectively doubling the previous limit of 10 items per post. Whether you’re sharing travel adventures, monthly recaps, or adorable pet moments, this feature allows for more expressive storytelling.

“Level up your photo dump game,” the company announced on its Instagram Channel. “Now you can add up to 20 pics or videos to a carousel.” The new limit of 20 photos is double of the 10-photo limit that was introduced with Carousel posts on Instagram back in 2017. These gallery-style posts enable users to swipe through content using dots beneath the photo. They’re ideal for sharing related media in a single post, such as monthly summaries labeled “July recap” or “August highlights.”

It is important to note that a user is not restricted to hit the maximum of 20 items. One can create carousel posts with anywhere from 1 to 20 photos or videos, providing greater flexibility. Instagram’s new limit brings it closer to TikTok’s 35-item limit. Perhaps Instagram is trying to boost engagement compared to the App known for vertical video.

The update is rolling out globally to all Instagram users, so check if it’s already available for you.

The announcement follows Instagram’s recent decision to make “Views” the primary metric across all content formats, including reels, live videos, photos, carousels, and stories. This update will allow creators to track a consistent metric across all their content.

Meanwhile, back in July, Instagram announced support for Multi Audio Tracks on Reels, allowing users to add up to 20 tracks to a single Instagram reel and visually align audio with elements like text, stickers, and clips while one is editing the reel in the app.