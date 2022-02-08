CoinSwitch to launch recurring buy plan for Crypto assets

Crypto investing app CoinSwitch today launched the recurring buy plan (RBP), a systematic way to buy Crypto assets in India, as part of its mission to make money equal for all. With this launch, the Crypto unicorn aims to enable users to beat market volatility and avoid making impulsive buying or selling decisions. Users can sign up through a waitlist to get early access to explore this new feature.

The company is on a mission to evolve into a wealth-tech destination for Indian citizens and ‘make money equal for all’ by offering the right assortment of financial products, keeping customer protection at the forefront.

“At CoinSwitch, we want to help users across their financial journey. Crypto is an emerging but attractive asset class and has a higher degree of volatility in comparison to traditional assets. Recurring buy plan allows users experience the power of compounding by systematically buying cryptos and making regular, distributed purchases,” said Ashish Singhal, Founder and CEO, CoinSwitch.

“As more Indians continue to diversify their investment portfolio with Crypto, the CoinSwitch recurring buy plan will allow long-term investors to invest systematically and avoid the impulse to time the market and make emotional trading decisions. It will also empower users with a lower risk profile to explore this new asset class”, he added.

The early access application process to the RBP feature which opened today, will help users discover this feature and make systematic investments across more than 80 coins, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin. The feature is currently available to Android users and will soon be available on iOS. As for news related to Crypto, the Indian Government recently announced that it will impose 30% tax on income from the transfer of virtual assets.