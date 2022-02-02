Crypto Tax: Things you should know

Industry players including CEO’s of Crypto exchanges have been vocal with their thoughts about the announcement. Keyur Patel, co-founder and chairman of GuardianLink and BeyondLife.Club, said virtual assets “as lumped into one” by the government implies that crypto and NFTs are “all under same bucket”. “For crypto No deduction other than cost of acquisition to be allowed and No set off permitted against other income or losses, as well as Tax withholding to be triggered on sale at 1% beyond certain threshold. This implies huge friction initially until the user base understands that all asset classed must be taxed for the holistic economic growth,” he said.

Avinash Shekhar, the CEO of ZebPay, said, “Tax has always been applicable to gains on virtual digital currencies, but the ecosystem did not have clarity on it. The move to tax virtual digital assets gives the entire ecosystem including investors and exchanges transparency on the road ahead. 30% tax on income from virtual digital assets, while high, is a positive step as it legitimizes crypto and hints at an optimistic sentiment towards further acceptance of crypto and NFTs across stakeholders in the country”.

Clarity on crypto tax as well!



Income from transfer of any digital asset to be taxed at 30%



No expenditure deduction except cost of acquisition



Loss from digital asset cannot be setoff



Yet another step towards positive crypto regulations 🚀🚀🚀#IndiaWantsCrypto — Nischal (WazirX) ⚡️ (@NischalShetty) February 1, 2022

Vishakha Singh, VP, WazirX NFT Marketplace, said, “It’s heartening to see that the government has acknowledged the potential for blockchain technology and digital assets, and is looking at formalising policies around them. It’s a widely acknowledged fact that the crypto/NFT industry has also led to a boom in job opportunities and the government is now recognising the same. Their decision reflects the growing potential of NFTs as a digital asset in our country. We officially have a definition of digital assets, both fungible and non-fungible, on paper. We hope that this development leads to mainstream crypto/NFT adoption in India”.

“The biggest development today, however, was a clarity on crypto taxation. This will add the much needed recognition to the crypto ecosystem of India. We also hope this development removes any ambiguity for banks, and they can provide financial services to the crypto industry. Overall, it’s good news for us, and we will need to go through the detailed version of the budget to understand the finer details,” said Nischal Shetty, chief executive of WazirX, in a statement.

Melbin Thomas, co-founder of Sahicoin said that, “It is encouraging to see that the government has taken a positive step towards regulating digital assets. This will change a lot of misconceptions around crypto assets and pave the way forward to classifying them as a separate asset class,” he said. “Government mandated 1% TDS for every trade will enable it to track crypto transactions and provide much needed visibility on the holders and users of crypto assets.”