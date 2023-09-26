CMF by Nothing debuts in India, launches Buds Pro, Watch Pro, Power 65W GaN charger

CMF by Nothing, the sub-brand of UK-based smartphone OEM Nothing, has debuted in India with three new accessories. These include the CMF Buds Pro, CMF Watch Pro and the CMF Power 65W GaN charger. Here’s everything these products have to offer.

CMF Products: Launch offers

CMF is offering a couple of launch offers on all three of its debut products. Customers can avail early access and purchase CMF Buds Pro, Watch Pro, Power 65W GaN during the limited drop sale on Flipkart and Myntra on Sept 30th at 12 PM IST at a special launch price of Rs 2,999 for CMF Buds Pro, Rs 3,999 for Watch Pro (Dark Grey), Rs 4,499 for Watch Pro (Metallic Grey) and Rs 2,699 for Power 65W GaN (Orange).

Customers who previously purchased the Blind Drop Pre-order pass can visit Flipkart on Sept 30th at 12 PM IST and redeem the pass on either CMF Buds Pro, Watch Pro, Power 65W GaN and also avail pre-order offers like special launch price, extra Rs 500 Flipkart voucher and priority delivery.

CMF Buds Pro: Price, Availability, Specs

The CMF Buds Pro are available in Dark Grey, Light Grey, and Orange colours, and are priced at Rs 3,499. CMF Buds Pro will be available on sale for everyone starting with Big Billion Days on Flipkart and also on Myntra. CMF by Nothing will be available in offline stores including Vijay Sales and leading retail partners.

Leveraging six high-definition microphones and other software algorithms, CMF Buds Pro offer up to 45 dB of active noise cancellation by capturing and filtering an extensive Frequency range of sounds, up to 5000 Hz. Additionally, they pack advanced Wind Noise Reduction algorithm, combined with two optimally positioned openings at the top of each earbud for wind to pass through, ensures minimal sound interference caused by wind.

The buds have six high-definition microphones with three on each of the earbuds and use Clear Voice Technology. They pack a custom driver with Ultra Bass Technology, and a custom designed diaphragm, made from Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) and Polyurethane (PU). They are backed by a 55 mAh battery in each earbud, offering up to 11 hours of music playback on a single charge (with ANC off) and up to 39 hours with the charging case. Fast Charge enables a 5-hour listening session after just 10 minutes of charging.

The overall experience can be customised by connecting the buds to the Nothing X app. Using it, one can customise touch controls, switch between ANC levels, or personalise the listening experience using the equaliser. Users can also activate the Low Lag Mode to reduce Latency when gaming on their smartphone.

CMF Watch Pro: Price, Availability, Specs

The CMF Watch Pro comes in Metallic Grey and Dark Grey shades – priced at Rs 4,999 and Rs 4,499, respectively. CMF Watch Pro will go on sale for everyone starting with Big Billion Days on Flipkart and also on Myntra. It will be available in offline stores as well, including Vijay Sales and leading retail partners.

The CMF Watch Pro features a 1.96-inch AMOLED Display with 600+ nits peak brightness, coupled with its 410×502 pixels Resolution and 58 FPS refresh rate. It gets multiple satellite positioning systems to help users obtain accurate location, trace, and distance data for activities such as running, cycling, walking, and hiking.

In addition to offering 110 sport modes, CMF Watch Pro also has 24-hour health monitoring. This includes real-time heart rate and blood oxygen saturation monitoring, sleep and stress monitoring, hydration and movement reminders, and personalised goals to track your progress.

CMF Watch Pro packs a 340mAh battery that helps it run up to 13 days with typical usage. With an IP68 rating for water resistance, it can withstand rainy and wet conditions easily. The watch further has Bluetooth calling support via the in-built mic along with supposed ‘AI technology’ to help reduce background noises while on a call.

CMF Power 65W GaN charger: Price, Availability, Specs

Available in Dark Grey and Orange, the wall charger is priced at Rs 2,999. Same as the other two products, it will be available for everyone starting with Big Billion Days on Flipkart and also on Myntra. It can also be purchased from the mainline offline retail stores.

The CMF Power 65W GaN charger is compatible with all major Fast charging protocols, including PD3.0, QC4.0+/3.0/2.0, SCP, FCP, PPS, AFC, Samsung 9V2A, DCP, and Apple 2.4A. It works with MFI-certified cables, ensuring optimal performance across a range of tech products.

Moreover, it supports a wide voltage range of 100-240V, making it suitable for use anywhere in the world. As for Nothing’s own products, the brand claims it can charge the Nothing Phone (2) to 50% in 25 minutes. The charger also has safeguards against short circuits, overheating, excessive currents, high voltage, low voltage, interference, as well as flame retardant protection for it’s outer shell.